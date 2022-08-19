Front-End Developer

This is an opportunity to join a well-funded promising start-up company working in a dynamic and interesting sector.

Responsibilities:

Build web applications with web development best practices.

Transform app designs into front-end code.

Work with back-end developers and with the product team to integrate UI components with APIs and databases.

Gather and refine specifications and requirements based on technical requirements or UX design.

Stay plugged into emerging technologies and industry trends

Requirements:

Minimum of 3 years’ experience developing modern, responsive, and cross-browser-compatible websites using HTML, CSS, and JavaScript.

Experience building complex, large-scale applications using modern web technologies.

Knowledge of JavaScript frameworks such as React, Angular, Node.js and Vue.

Experience with JavaScript libraries such as jQuery and Bootstrap.

Working knowledge of SEO principles.

Experience with cross-browser compatibility testing

Familiarity with start-up environment.

Mobile applications development – advantage.

Keen learner, who is a good team player

Ability to work on more than one task simultaneously

A self-directed individual who knows what needs to be done and operates with urgency, focus and discipline.

Strong team player who can build strong relationships at all levels of the organization.

Desired Skills:

Frontend

React

Angular

Node.js

Vue

jQuery

Bootstrap

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position