Front-End Developer

This is an opportunity to join a well-funded promising start-up company working in a dynamic and interesting sector.
Responsibilities:
- Build web applications with web development best practices.
- Transform app designs into front-end code.
- Work with back-end developers and with the product team to integrate UI components with APIs and databases.
- Gather and refine specifications and requirements based on technical requirements or UX design.
- Stay plugged into emerging technologies and industry trends
Requirements:
- Minimum of 3 years’ experience developing modern, responsive, and cross-browser-compatible websites using HTML, CSS, and JavaScript.
- Experience building complex, large-scale applications using modern web technologies.
- Knowledge of JavaScript frameworks such as React, Angular, Node.js and Vue.
- Experience with JavaScript libraries such as jQuery and Bootstrap.
- Working knowledge of SEO principles.
- Experience with cross-browser compatibility testing
- Familiarity with start-up environment.
- Mobile applications development – advantage.
- Keen learner, who is a good team player
- Ability to work on more than one task simultaneously
- A self-directed individual who knows what needs to be done and operates with urgency, focus and discipline.
- Strong team player who can build strong relationships at all levels of the organization.
Desired Skills:
- Frontend
- React
- Angular
- Node.js
- Vue
- jQuery
- Bootstrap
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years