Front-End Developer

Aug 19, 2022

This is an opportunity to join a well-funded promising start-up company working in a dynamic and interesting sector.

Responsibilities:

  • Build web applications with web development best practices.
  • Transform app designs into front-end code.
  • Work with back-end developers and with the product team to integrate UI components with APIs and databases.
  • Gather and refine specifications and requirements based on technical requirements or UX design.
  • Stay plugged into emerging technologies and industry trends

Requirements:

  • Minimum of 3 years’ experience developing modern, responsive, and cross-browser-compatible websites using HTML, CSS, and JavaScript.
  • Experience building complex, large-scale applications using modern web technologies.
  • Knowledge of JavaScript frameworks such as React, Angular, Node.js and Vue.
  • Experience with JavaScript libraries such as jQuery and Bootstrap.
  • Working knowledge of SEO principles.
  • Experience with cross-browser compatibility testing
  • Familiarity with start-up environment.
  • Mobile applications development – advantage.
  • Keen learner, who is a good team player
  • Ability to work on more than one task simultaneously
  • A self-directed individual who knows what needs to be done and operates with urgency, focus and discipline.
  • Strong team player who can build strong relationships at all levels of the organization.

Desired Skills:

  • Frontend
  • React
  • Angular
  • Node.js
  • Vue
  • jQuery
  • Bootstrap

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

