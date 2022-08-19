Huawei debuts new consumer products

Huawei Consumer Business Group South Africa has launched a new range of product include the Huawei Mate Xs 2 foldable smartphone, the Huawei MateBook X Pro laptop; the Huawei MatePad 10.4 tablet, the Huawei MateBook D 16 laptop and the new Huawei Mesh Series.

South African customers will also soon be able to get the Huawei Watch Fit 2, the Huawei Watch D, the Huawei Band 7 and the Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro.

The Huawei Mate Xs 2 uses the Falcon Wing Design, so the movement of the hinge and screen are precisely synchronised via the fixed-length linkage control. The phone’s screen uses Huawei’s self-developed composite screen to absorb shock.

The True-Chroma Camera System of Huawei Mate Xs 2 includes a 50MP True-Chroma Camera, which also includes improved Huawei XD Optics information recovery technology.

The Huawei Mate Xs 2 incorporates innovative interactions with multi-tasking capabilities and Floating Window Swipe Gestures.

THe Huawei MateBook X Pro comes in a metallic body with a full-CNC unibody design in Ink Blue and Mystic Silver. It weighs 1,26kg with a 14,2-inch Real Colour FullView Display.

Super Device features include the ability to connect to other Huawei devices nearby and collaborate between them all.

The Huawei MatePad is equipped with a 10,4-inch, 2K resolution Huawei FullView Display, and a second-gen Huawei M-Pencil Package, that includes Huawei FreeScript, Annotate and Take snippet.

The Huawei Smart Keyboard supports Bluetooth connectivity and features 1,3mm key travel.

The Huawei MateBook D 16 immersive 16-inch Eye Comfort HUAWEI FullView display has a screen-to-body ratio of 90% and a 16:10 aspect ratio.

With a durable aluminium alloy body, the boasts a 16-inch screen size and metallic body, weighing in at 1,7kg. It comes with the 12th Gen Intel Core H- Series Processor and can be configured up to i7-12700H. It offers a TDP of up to 40W, dual-channel RAM and a high-speed solid-state drive.

The Huawei Watch Fit 2 tracks a range of health data, with Huawei’s upgraded Huawei TruSeen 5.0 heart rate monitoring technology accurately measuring users’ BPM and blood oxygen saturation (SpO2); and the ability to track sleep patterns. The smartwatch can also analyse the different stages of each night’s sleep, identify a range of different sleep problems, it also offers solutions.

The Huawei Watch D is a wrist BP monitor that gives precise blood pressure along with comprehensive health management features. Using a mini pump, the Huawei Watch D’s air pump can reach up to 40kPa, so blood pressure can be measured up to 230mmHg.

The Huawei Band 7 is only 9,99mm thick and weighs just 16g without the strap.

The Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro Titanium Edition has 14 days battery life and seven days of battery life in intense usage scenarios, while the Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro Ceramic Edition comes with seven days of battery life in typical scenarios and four days of battery life in heavy usage scenarios.

Huawei also launched its WiFi solution, the Huawei WiFi Mesh Series- the Mesh 7, Tri-Band 6600Mbps and Mesh 3, Dual-Band 3000Mbp. Huawei’s Mesh solution is equipped with Whole Home Wi-Fi 6 Plus and can support up to 250+ connections.