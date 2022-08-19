Intermediate Java Developer – R5 – Western Cape

Aug 19, 2022

Role based in Cape Town for either remote or hybrid working ! Talented Intermediate Java Developer wanted for a team that is growing. Working with international game changers you have an opportunity to spread your tech wings and fly !
What tech skills to you need?

  • Server-side core Java 8+

  • Communication protocols, such as REST and WebSockets

  • Docker + Kubernetes

  • IAC (Terraform + Argo or Ansible)

  • CICD tools (GoCD/ Circle/ CI/ gitlab CI)

  • Any cloud Ops services (Google, AWS, Azure)

  • Automation with bash or python

  • Monitoring/alerting tools (Kibana, Grafana, Splunk, Elasticsearch)

  • Both unit and integration testing

  • Working on high-volume highly available websites

Additional , nice to haves :

  • Spring framework – A good working knowledge of the core spring libraries

  • Apache Camel

  • Design patterns and software design approaches such as DDD and Microservices

  • Distributed caching and scaling

  • NoSQL / MongoDB

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical Aid and annual bonus .. flexi time and more

