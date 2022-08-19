Intermediate Java Developer – R5 – Western Cape

Role based in Cape Town for either remote or hybrid working ! Talented Intermediate Java Developer wanted for a team that is growing. Working with international game changers you have an opportunity to spread your tech wings and fly !
What tech skills to you need?
- Server-side core Java 8+
- Communication protocols, such as REST and WebSockets
- Docker + Kubernetes
- IAC (Terraform + Argo or Ansible)
- CICD tools (GoCD/ Circle/ CI/ gitlab CI)
- Any cloud Ops services (Google, AWS, Azure)
- Automation with bash or python
- Monitoring/alerting tools (Kibana, Grafana, Splunk, Elasticsearch)
- Both unit and integration testing
- Working on high-volume highly available websites
Additional , nice to haves :
- Spring framework – A good working knowledge of the core spring libraries
- Apache Camel
- Design patterns and software design approaches such as DDD and Microservices
- Distributed caching and scaling
- NoSQL / MongoDB
For more information on this role and others like it please send your updated cv and skills matrix to [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- JAva 8
- Terraform
- CI/CD
- Microservices
- Hybrid and remote working
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid and annual bonus .. flexi time and more