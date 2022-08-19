Intermediate Java Developer – R5

Role based in Cape Town for either remote or hybrid working ! Talented Intermediate Java Developer wanted for a team that is growing. Working with international game changers you have an opportunity to spread your tech wings and fly !

What tech skills to you need?

Server-side core Java 8+

Communication protocols, such as REST and WebSockets

Docker + Kubernetes

IAC (Terraform + Argo or Ansible)

CICD tools (GoCD/ Circle/ CI/ gitlab CI)

Any cloud Ops services (Google, AWS, Azure)

Automation with bash or python

Monitoring/alerting tools (Kibana, Grafana, Splunk, Elasticsearch)

Both unit and integration testing

Working on high-volume highly available websites

Additional , nice to haves :

Spring framework – A good working knowledge of the core spring libraries

Apache Camel

Design patterns and software design approaches such as DDD and Microservices

Distributed caching and scaling

NoSQL / MongoDB

For more information on this role and others like it please send your updated cv and skills matrix to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

JAva 8

Terraform

CI/CD

Microservices

Hybrid and remote working

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid and annual bonus .. flexi time and more

