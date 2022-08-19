IT Project Manager at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

PLAN, control and execute a broad set of activities to deliver a wide range of IT and/or business projects (Infrastructure and Applications) to agreed parameters of cost, timescales and quality as the next IT Project Manager sought by a dynamic Service Provider in the Energy sector. The successful incumbent will require an IT-related tertiary qualification, a Project Management specific qualification, have 10-12 years’ PM experience practicing sound project management methodology, has proven experience implementing & delivering changes to IT systems including, but not limited to ERP systems and associated technologies (Oil & Gas an added advantage), Project RAID (Risks, Assumptions, Issues and Dependencies) Management experience and is familiar with a range of analysis, modelling and design methods; has good current knowledge of IT standards, applications and trends.

DUTIES:

Project Management –

Responsible for the definition, documentation and satisfactory delivery of projects.

Apply Project Management disciplines around all deliverables including Planning, Scope Management, RAID Management, Resource Management, Procurement Management, Finance Management and Quality Management.

Manage the Project Change Control procedure to track and deliver approved deviations from the initial scope.

Responsible for effective Stakeholder selection and engagement for the duration of the project.

Manage escalations when tolerances are breached in terms of cost, time and quality requirements.

Provide leadership to project resources to drive the delivery of the project deliverables/changes.

Benefits Management –

Work with the business to undertake post-project implementation reviews to measure the benefits derived by the project changes.

Additional –

Ensure stakeholders are kept engaged and informed throughout the delivery of the project.

Keep project scope changes to a minimum.

Drive accurate budget estimation and ensuring that actual spend is within 10% or managed via appropriate project management controls.

Deliver projects and milestones within agreed timeframe.

Manage resources across multiple geographies.

REQUIREMENTS:

Minimum tertiary qualification, likely in an Information Technology specialty.

Project Management qualification.

10 – 12 Years’ Project Management experience, practicing sound project management methodology.

Has achieved proficiency in Project Management and Change Delivery.

Has proven, relevant experience in the implementation and delivery of changes to IT systems including, but not limited to ERP systems and associated technologies (Oil & Gas an added advantage).

Project RAID (Risks, Assumptions, Issues and Dependencies) Management.

Has proven experience of 3rd party software vendor selection and management.

Has proven knowledge and experience of the software development life cycle and how this translates to the project delivery frameworks.

Has proven leadership skills, and a good knowledge of business analysis.

Broadly skilled in information and communications technology. Has a comprehensive knowledge of relevant development life cycles.

Is proficient in Project Quality Management.

Is familiar with a range of analysis, modelling and design methods; has good current knowledge of IT standards, applications and trends.

Can lead a team of Analysts and Consultants through the entire project lifecycle.

Has sound understanding of the costs of IT (project and operations) and the ability to identify cost saving or revenue generating benefits.

IT Security Principles.

ATTRIBUTES:

Has an analytical and creative approach to problem solving.

Strong planning, communication and presentation skills.

Understands corporate policy frameworks, management structures and reporting procedures, and can see the ‘big picture’.

Motivates, coaches and develops.

Communicates and persuades.

Manages Business Performance.

Planning & Organisation.

Teamwork.

