Junior Backend Developer (Intern) (JHB) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

THE coding talents of an ambitious Junior Backend Developer (Intern) who is hungry to learn and advance their career is sought by a fast-paced Financial Risk Specialist in Joburg. Your core role will include amongst others, technical support & housekeeping, Backend Development, Integration Development, bug fixes & troubleshooting. The ideal candidate must have strong integrity and be able to deal with an ever-changing complex environment. Your tech tools must include Java, MySQL and UML. Requirements that will prove beneficial to this role include Front-end exposure, BI tools including Qlik Sense and NPrinting and any exposure to Integration Development, RPA (Robotic Process Automation) and SaaS.

DUTIES:

Technical Support.

Back end Development.

Integration Development.

Systems Maintenance.

Technical Housekeeping.

Enhancements, bug fixes, troubleshooting, etc.

REQUIREMENTS:

Java

MySQL

UML

Advantageous –

Exposure to Business Intelligence (Qlik Sense/ NPrinting, etc.)

Exposure to Integration Development, RPA (Robotic Process Automation), SAAS software as a service space

Front End experience

ATTRIBUTES:

Integrity is paramount.

Willingness/ eagerness in attitude.

Friendly/ kind demeanour.

Able to submit to authority.

ability to self-lead.

Hunger to continuously learn and grow

Ability or can be groomed to deal with a lot of change, complexity and high-pressure fast-paced forward-thinking environment (volatility, uncertainty, ambiguity, complexity).

COMMENTS:

