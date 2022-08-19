Junior Project Manager at Kwena

Young passionate, driven, and organized Junior Project manager to provide PM and coordination assistance to the PM team. This is a wonderful opportunity for someone who has good coordination skills to enter the PM space, especially in Software and infrastructure Project Management. This is a 1-year contract role.
Responsibilities:
- Meet with the project sponsors to Develop a project charter and Statement of works.
- Manage projects and deliverables in a fairly complex environment, including IT, and production & on industrial sites for large corporate clients in South Africa and abroad.
- Engage with stakeholders and coordinate internal resources and third parties/vendors for the flawless execution of projects.
- Ensure that all their projects are delivered on-time, within the scope and budget.
- Assist in the definition of project scope and objectives, involving all relevant stakeholders and ensuring technical feasibility.
- Site visit as required by project.
- Develop a detailed project plan to monitor and track progress. Plan to be shared with client and internal team.
- Manage changes to the project scope, project schedule, and project costs using appropriate verification techniques.
- Report and escalate to management as needed.
- Manage the relationship with the client and all stakeholders.
- Perform risk management to minimize project risks across the project lifecycle.
- Establish and maintain relationships with third parties/vendors.
- Create and maintain comprehensive project documentation.
- Meet with clients to take detailed ordering briefs and clarify specific requirements of each project.
- Delegate project tasks based on junior staff members’ individual strengths, skill sets and experience levels.
- Measure project performance using appropriate tools and techniques to analyse the successful completion of short and long-term goals.
- Meet budgetary objectives and make adjustments to project constraints based on financial analysis.
- Use and continually develop leadership skills.
Requirements:
- Certification in PM (PMI-CAPM, PMI-PMP, Prince2)
- 2-5 years’ experience as a project coordinator/junior project manager.
- Proven track record of successful project delivery as a team/ individually (on time, within budget) of moderate to large/complex projects (>R1 million)
- Proven working experience in project management.
- Excellent client-facing and internal communication skills.
- Basic understanding of contract management (i.e.Bespoke, GCC)
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills.
- Solid organizational skills including attention to detail and multitasking skills (be able to do more/assist with 8 projects at a time).
- Strong working knowledge of Microsoft Office, Microsoft Teams, and Microsoft Project. Primavera
- Experience working with Project Management tools (PWA, Jira and more)
Desired Skills:
- JIRA
- PWA
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate