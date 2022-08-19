Network Solutions Architect – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Position: Network Solutions Architect (JHB)

A successful ISP is looking for a Network Solutions Architect or a Snr Network Engineer to join their dynamic team!

You will need to have strong presentation and technical write-up skills with good oral and written communication skills. You will also need to have the ability to judge and recommend pros and cons and cost effectiveness of the solution provided as well as knowledge of industry standard processes ITIL.

In addition, you will need to have expert understanding of architecting and maintaining WANs, SDWAN and LANs and Network Backbone/Service Provider and Design Data Center Network Architectures.

Experience includes:

Minimum of 3- 5 years relevant experience with designing, planning and trouble-shooting complex network infrastructure.

Expertise in Routers, Switches, Firewalls from a variety of manufacturers.

High degree of competency in technical areas: Networking Protocols/Services

Have a high degree of competency in Multicast technologies, Packet Analysis and Firewall configuration tools

CCNP or higher

This is a great opportunity to join a successful and growing company, it’s an exciting place to work with cutting edge product offerings. It’s a collaborative and team orientated role with a lot of scope for growth!

