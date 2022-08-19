SA brings home bronze medal from IOI 2022

Team South Africa’s Minkyum Kim from Reddam House Durbanville has earned a bronze medal at this year’s International Olympiad in Informatics (IOI) in Indonesia.

A total of 349 contestants from 88 countries took part in IOI 2022 in Yogyakarta in Indonesia last week, participating in six tasks to test their abilities.

The South African team was selected from among the top performers in the South African Computer Programming Olympiad, an initiative of the Institute of Information Technology Professionals South Africa (IITPSA).

This year’s Team SA members were Minkyum Kim, Kenna Geleta from Ferdinand Postma High, Benjamin Kleyn from Parel Vallei High and Emmanuel Rasou from SA College School. The team was led by Taariq Mowzer from the University of Cape Town and the deputy team leader was Kamohelo Motloung, IITPSA’s education officer.

IITPSA CEO Tony Parry congratulated Minkyum and the team on their achievement, noting that Minkyum was the winner of the 2021 Programming Olympiad and also a member of the South African team in the International Olympiad in Informatics (IOI) in 2021. He also came second in this year’s Entelect Challenge IITPSA Cup hackathon.

Fellow Team SA member, Benjamin Kleyn, received an honourable mention in the 2021 Programming Olympiad and won the Entelect Challenge IITPSA Cup hackathon.

“We’re delighted to see young IT practitioners of their calibre emerging from the school system and making their mark in global events,” says Parry. “We look forward to seeing more young people participating in our Talent Search and Computer Applications and Programming Olympiads to expand their knowledge and enjoy similar enriching experiences.”

For further information on how to enter schools and students into the IITPSA Olympiad in 2023 contact Kelvin Nhlapo at kelvin@iitpsa.org.za or visit www.iitpsa.org.za