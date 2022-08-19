Samsung debuts Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro

Samsung has announced the Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro.

The Galaxy Watch5 enhances the features that consumers rely on every day, while the Galaxy Watch5 Pro – the newest addition to the Galaxy Watch line-up – is Samsung’s most durable watch yet.

“We’re dedicated to giving our Galaxy Watch community the tools, data and resources needed to not only understand their overall health and wellness better, but to coach them on their journey,” says Dr TM Roh, president and head of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics. “With Samsung’s ground-breaking BioActive Sensor, we’re empowering users with our most complete picture of health-related insights yet.”

Galaxy Watch5 is equipped with Samsung’s BioActive Sensor that uses a single chip combining three health sensors – Optical Heart Rate, Electrical Heart Signal and Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis – to deliver readings that include heart rate, blood oxygen level and stress levels. In addition, users can get a deeper understanding of their heart health by monitoring blood pressure and ECG.

With an increased surface area and more direct contact with your wrist, Galaxy Watch5 tracks health metrics now with even greater accuracy than Galaxy Watch4. Plus, its 3-in-1 BioActive Sensor works in combination with the other sensors of Galaxy Watch5 series, to provide users with an in-depth understanding of their wellness.

Galaxy Watch5 goes beyond fitness activities and into the post-workout, rest, and recovery process. The Body Composition measurement tool provides a complete snapshot of the user’s overall health and, when it’s time to rest, the Galaxy Watch5 series empowers users with recovery data, including post-cardio heart rate after an intense workout, and customised recommendations on water consumption based on sweat loss.

Users are able to understand sleep patterns through Sleep Scores that monitor stages of sleep, along with snore detection and blood oxygen levels. Sleep Coaching gives a tailored month-long guided program. Through SmartThings integration, Galaxy Watch5 automatically sets connected lights, AC units, and TVs to predetermined settings that make for an ideal sleep environment

Galaxy Watch5 comes with 13% larger battery and provides eight hours of sleep tracking with eight minutes of charging. The display features a Sapphire Crystal display, which offers a 60% harder outer layer.

The Galaxy Watch5 Pro is the newest addition to the Galaxy Watch portfolio, featuring enhanced Sapphire Crystal that better resists any wear and tear and a durable titanium casing that protects the display with a protruded bezel design. Galaxy Watch5 Pro also comes with an all-new D-Buckle Sport Band.

Galaxy Watch5 Pro has the largest battery in a Galaxy Watch, 60% larger than Galaxy Watch4. It includes GPX with intuitive turn-by-turn directions and a track back feature.