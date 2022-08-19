Scrum Master – Agile Project Manager

The Role: We are recruiting a Scrum Master – Agile Project Manager required for a hybrid model to join our Gauteng team.

Someone creative that likes to experiment, knows their Agile/Scrum stuff and when to ??bend the rules? or ??adapt the implementation?.

Skills and Experience:

Qualification Required:

Grade 12

Qualifications Preferred:

Tertiary Degree in Commerce, IT or Engineering.

A Certified Scrum Master (PSM or CSM).

Experience required:

More than 2 years as a REAL Scrum Master in Agile Environment.

Mandatory skills required: Agile Methodology,Scrum, Telco experience, SAFe and SDLC. Must have solid experience and understanding of the Scrum principles. Proven experience within a Product driven environment. Telco domain/industry experience is non-negotiable (does not have to be current). Must come from a Business Analyst background willing to still take responsibilities for some BA aspects. Solid experience coming from a Custom Development background. Ability to understand technical issues at a high level. Ability to coach multiple teams to reach their highest potential and deadlines. Proven ability to work independently without supervision whilst driving decision in a collaborative fashion. High attention to detail and sense of ownership and responsibility. Excellent understanding of Agile methodologies and best practice, including experience as an Agile Coach and Scrum Master in a number of software development teams and industries. Ability to recognize areas for improvement and implement or work worth others to make the necessary process changes. Excellent communication and inter-personal skills – able to interact with a wide range of individuals from Developers, Testers and Product Owners to senior management and executives. Knowledge of and exposure to other software development methodologies and project management frameworks and concepts. Are aware and can guide a team into/through these but not be able to code them.

Desirable: Knowledge and experience in the use of enterprise Agile frameworks, e.g. SAFe, LeSS, DaD or SoS. Being an active Agile community participant.



Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:

Work closely with the development teams, product owners and delivery team managers to pinpoint existing process flaws and identify a prioritized agile improvement roadmap to support consistent predictable delivery.

High velocity communicator ?? making sure that all information regarding changes in scope, delays and other issues are communicated to key stakeholders.

Runs daily, weekly, and monthly agile ceremonies efficiently and strictly.

Participate in daily stand-ups, ensuring agile processes are followed, provide feedback to delivery teams and focus the teams on agreed sprint goals.

Drives improvements that are generated by agile retrospectives.

Research and educate the teams regarding utilization of appropriate features of our agile management tools.

Provide update reports on Agile process for the wider organization.

Facilitate the communication across different delivery teams to resolve dependencies and impediments.

Work with the Product Owner to protect the current sprint commitments and continually refine and prioritize the backlog.

Enforces the definition of ready for work coming into the development team.

Enforces and educates external parties about the process for submission of development work requests.

Continuously learning and educating the development team and fellow Scrum Masters on Agile methodologies and practices.

Coach and mentor, the delivery teams to increase agile maturity across the company.

Actively contributes to the Scrum Master Community of Practice.

Taking responsibility for some Business Analysis aspects.

Key Performance Areas:

Agile Process Driver / Agile Coach (60%) Project Management / Customer Relationship Management (20%) Product Definition (20%)

Personality and Attributes: Personality and Attributes:

Energetic and resilient.

Great communicator.

People person with a strong personality yet humble.

Proven ability to deal with difficult situations/people.

Creative person that likes to experiment.

