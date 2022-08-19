The Role: We are recruiting a Scrum Master – Agile Project Manager required for a hybrid model to join our Gauteng team.
Someone creative that likes to experiment, knows their Agile/Scrum stuff and when to ??bend the rules? or ??adapt the implementation?.
Skills and Experience:
Qualification Required:
- Grade 12
Qualifications Preferred:
- Tertiary Degree in Commerce, IT or Engineering.
- A Certified Scrum Master (PSM or CSM).
Experience required:
- More than 2 years as a REAL Scrum Master in Agile Environment.
- Mandatory skills required: Agile Methodology,Scrum, Telco experience, SAFe and SDLC.
- Must have solid experience and understanding of the Scrum principles.
- Proven experience within a Product driven environment.
- Telco domain/industry experience is non-negotiable (does not have to be current).
- Must come from a Business Analyst background willing to still take responsibilities for some BA aspects.
- Solid experience coming from a Custom Development background.
- Ability to understand technical issues at a high level.
- Ability to coach multiple teams to reach their highest potential and deadlines.
- Proven ability to work independently without supervision whilst driving decision in a collaborative fashion.
- High attention to detail and sense of ownership and responsibility.
- Excellent understanding of Agile methodologies and best practice, including experience as an Agile Coach and Scrum Master in a number of software development teams and industries.
- Ability to recognize areas for improvement and implement or work worth others to make the necessary process changes.
- Excellent communication and inter-personal skills – able to interact with a wide range of individuals from Developers, Testers and Product Owners to senior management and executives.
- Knowledge of and exposure to other software development methodologies and project management frameworks and concepts.
- Are aware and can guide a team into/through these but not be able to code them.
- Desirable:
- Knowledge and experience in the use of enterprise Agile frameworks, e.g. SAFe, LeSS, DaD or SoS.
- Being an active Agile community participant.
Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:
- Work closely with the development teams, product owners and delivery team managers to pinpoint existing process flaws and identify a prioritized agile improvement roadmap to support consistent predictable delivery.
- High velocity communicator ?? making sure that all information regarding changes in scope, delays and other issues are communicated to key stakeholders.
- Runs daily, weekly, and monthly agile ceremonies efficiently and strictly.
- Participate in daily stand-ups, ensuring agile processes are followed, provide feedback to delivery teams and focus the teams on agreed sprint goals.
- Drives improvements that are generated by agile retrospectives.
- Research and educate the teams regarding utilization of appropriate features of our agile management tools.
- Provide update reports on Agile process for the wider organization.
- Facilitate the communication across different delivery teams to resolve dependencies and impediments.
- Work with the Product Owner to protect the current sprint commitments and continually refine and prioritize the backlog.
- Enforces the definition of ready for work coming into the development team.
- Enforces and educates external parties about the process for submission of development work requests.
- Continuously learning and educating the development team and fellow Scrum Masters on Agile methodologies and practices.
- Coach and mentor, the delivery teams to increase agile maturity across the company.
- Actively contributes to the Scrum Master Community of Practice.
- Taking responsibility for some Business Analysis aspects.
Key Performance Areas:
- Agile Process Driver / Agile Coach (60%)
- Project Management / Customer Relationship Management (20%)
- Product Definition (20%)
Personality and Attributes: Personality and Attributes:
- Energetic and resilient.
- Great communicator.
- People person with a strong personality yet humble.
- Proven ability to deal with difficult situations/people.
- Creative person that likes to experiment.