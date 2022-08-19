Scrum Master – Agile Project Manager – Gauteng

Aug 19, 2022

The Role: We are recruiting a Scrum Master – Agile Project Manager required for a hybrid model to join our Gauteng team.

Someone creative that likes to experiment, knows their Agile/Scrum stuff and when to ??bend the rules? or ??adapt the implementation?.

Skills and Experience:

Qualification Required:

  • Grade 12

Qualifications Preferred:

  • Tertiary Degree in Commerce, IT or Engineering.
  • A Certified Scrum Master (PSM or CSM).

Experience required:

  • More than 2 years as a REAL Scrum Master in Agile Environment.
  • Mandatory skills required: Agile Methodology,Scrum, Telco experience, SAFe and SDLC.
    • Must have solid experience and understanding of the Scrum principles.
    • Proven experience within a Product driven environment.
    • Telco domain/industry experience is non-negotiable (does not have to be current).
    • Must come from a Business Analyst background willing to still take responsibilities for some BA aspects.
    • Solid experience coming from a Custom Development background.
    • Ability to understand technical issues at a high level.
    • Ability to coach multiple teams to reach their highest potential and deadlines.
    • Proven ability to work independently without supervision whilst driving decision in a collaborative fashion.
    • High attention to detail and sense of ownership and responsibility.
    • Excellent understanding of Agile methodologies and best practice, including experience as an Agile Coach and Scrum Master in a number of software development teams and industries.
    • Ability to recognize areas for improvement and implement or work worth others to make the necessary process changes.
    • Excellent communication and inter-personal skills – able to interact with a wide range of individuals from Developers, Testers and Product Owners to senior management and executives.
    • Knowledge of and exposure to other software development methodologies and project management frameworks and concepts.
    • Are aware and can guide a team into/through these but not be able to code them.
  • Desirable:
    • Knowledge and experience in the use of enterprise Agile frameworks, e.g. SAFe, LeSS, DaD or SoS.
    • Being an active Agile community participant.

Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:

  • Work closely with the development teams, product owners and delivery team managers to pinpoint existing process flaws and identify a prioritized agile improvement roadmap to support consistent predictable delivery.
  • High velocity communicator ?? making sure that all information regarding changes in scope, delays and other issues are communicated to key stakeholders.
  • Runs daily, weekly, and monthly agile ceremonies efficiently and strictly.
  • Participate in daily stand-ups, ensuring agile processes are followed, provide feedback to delivery teams and focus the teams on agreed sprint goals.
  • Drives improvements that are generated by agile retrospectives.
  • Research and educate the teams regarding utilization of appropriate features of our agile management tools.
  • Provide update reports on Agile process for the wider organization.
  • Facilitate the communication across different delivery teams to resolve dependencies and impediments.
  • Work with the Product Owner to protect the current sprint commitments and continually refine and prioritize the backlog.
  • Enforces the definition of ready for work coming into the development team.
  • Enforces and educates external parties about the process for submission of development work requests.
  • Continuously learning and educating the development team and fellow Scrum Masters on Agile methodologies and practices.
  • Coach and mentor, the delivery teams to increase agile maturity across the company.
  • Actively contributes to the Scrum Master Community of Practice.
  • Taking responsibility for some Business Analysis aspects.

Key Performance Areas:

  1. Agile Process Driver / Agile Coach (60%)
  2. Project Management / Customer Relationship Management (20%)
  3. Product Definition (20%)

Personality and Attributes: Personality and Attributes:

  • Energetic and resilient.
  • Great communicator.
  • People person with a strong personality yet humble.
  • Proven ability to deal with difficult situations/people.
  • Creative person that likes to experiment.

Learn more/Apply for this position