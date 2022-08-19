Senior Business Analyst at Reverside

Role Purpose:

The role will be accountable for the analysis, and design of innovative business solutions addressing the needs of the client, customer, business, and technology. Supports the development of these solutions and ensures that the final solution delivered to the business meets the initial requirements as specified during the problem definition.

Responsibilities:

Business Analysis documentation across all streams – Analyse information from the different sources and formulate business and functional requirements.

Playing a supporting role to the capability teams, e.g. Architecture, Development, Testing, in the delivery of the solution.

Ensuring that the solution tested by users meets the documented requirements and business rules.

Verifying whether the documented test requirements are aligned to the business/functional requirements.

Updating the functional requirements document as and when system functionality or requirements change.

Playing an advisory role in business based on his experience as a business analyst.

Experience:

5 to 8 years of solving business and technology problems through analysis, design, and implementation of business solutions within a project environment

Experience in delivering business analysis on medium to large projects

Knowledge of the Leasing business

Desired Skills:

Business Analysis

documentation

Test requirements

Architecture

Development

About The Employer:

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients globally.

Website – [URL Removed]

LinkedIn – [URL Removed]

Learn more/Apply for this position