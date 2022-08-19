Senior Developer C#

Required Programming Skills:

C# (3 years +)

C# Rest API’s (3 Years +)

C# WinForms (3 years +)

C# WinForms DevExpress (3 years +)

C# Windows Services (3 years +)

C# MVC (3 years +)

SQL (3 years +)

IIS (Internet Information Services)

Windows Server

Beneficial But Not Required Skills:

Ionic Framework

Android Mobile App Development

IOS Mobile App Development

Personal Attributes

Ability to work alone unsupervised

Report to management daily on work completed

Strong problem-solving skills

Self-organised

Attention to detail

Ability to gather staff requirements and translate requirements into systems

Ideal Candidates

Intermediate C# developer

Senior C# developer

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Security company that provides IT solutions to its Clients

Employer & Job Benefits:

Market related

