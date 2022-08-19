Senior Developer C#

Required Programming Skills:
- C# (3 years +)
- C# Rest API’s (3 Years +)
- C# WinForms (3 years +)
- C# WinForms DevExpress (3 years +)
- C# Windows Services (3 years +)
- C# MVC (3 years +)
- SQL (3 years +)
- IIS (Internet Information Services)
- Windows Server
Beneficial But Not Required Skills:
- Ionic Framework
- Android Mobile App Development
- IOS Mobile App Development
Personal Attributes
- Ability to work alone unsupervised
- Report to management daily on work completed
- Strong problem-solving skills
- Self-organised
- Attention to detail
- Ability to gather staff requirements and translate requirements into systems
Ideal Candidates
- Intermediate C# developer
- Senior C# developer
Desired Skills:
- C#
- MVC
- Ionic Framework
- WinForms
- Windows Server
- SQL
- DevExpress
- Win APIs
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Security company that provides IT solutions to its Clients
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Market related