Senior Developer C# – KwaZulu-Natal Westville

Aug 19, 2022

Required Programming Skills:

  • C# (3 years +)
  • C# Rest API’s (3 Years +)
  • C# WinForms (3 years +)
  • C# WinForms DevExpress (3 years +)
  • C# Windows Services (3 years +)
  • C# MVC (3 years +)
  • SQL (3 years +)
  • IIS (Internet Information Services)
  • Windows Server

Beneficial But Not Required Skills:

  • Ionic Framework
  • Android Mobile App Development
  • IOS Mobile App Development

Personal Attributes

  • Ability to work alone unsupervised
  • Report to management daily on work completed
  • Strong problem-solving skills
  • Self-organised
  • Attention to detail
  • Ability to gather staff requirements and translate requirements into systems

Ideal Candidates

  • Intermediate C# developer
  • Senior C# developer

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

Security company that provides IT solutions to its Clients

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Market related

