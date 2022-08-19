Senior DevOps Engineer

Aug 19, 2022

The Role: We are recruiting a Senior DevOps Engineer onsite to join our Johannesburg team.

Someone who has demonstrated working knowledge of Kubernetes operations and administration.

Skills and Experience: Qualification Required:

  • Grade 12

Qualifications Preferred:

  • Relevant IT Qualification

Experience required:

  • At least 5 years?? experience in demonstrated working knowledge of Kubernetes operations and administration;
    • Cluster installation and configuration.
    • Role based access controls.
    • Service Mesh operation and administration.
    • Ability to troubleshoot and fix application and hardware related issues with the stack (docker, Kubernetes, ISTIO).
    • Experience in Datadog.
  • Demonstrated use of Prometheus, Grafana, Kibana, ElasticSearch, FluentD, Logstash tools, to maintain the health of the platform and supported applications is a must.
  • Mandatory skills required:Datadog, Docker and Kubernetes.
  • Working knowledge of automated build and deployment tools like Azure Devops, Jenkins, Argos, etc.
  • Infrastructure as code (IaC) knowledge is an added advantage. (Terraform, Ansible, Chef, Puppet).
  • Cloud infrastructure knowledge (Azure, AWS).

Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:

  • Cluster installation and configuration
  • Role based access controls
  • Service Mesh operation and administration
  • Troubleshoot and fix application and hardware related issues with the stack (docker, Kubernetes, ISTIO)
  • Set up application and cluster monitoring tools Prometheus, Grafana, Kibana, ElasticSearch, FluentD, Logstash.

Learn more/Apply for this position