Senior DevOps Engineer – Gauteng

The Role: We are recruiting a Senior DevOps Engineer onsite to join our Johannesburg team.

Someone who has demonstrated working knowledge of Kubernetes operations and administration.

Skills and Experience: Qualification Required:

Grade 12

Qualifications Preferred:

Relevant IT Qualification

Experience required:

At least 5 years?? experience in demonstrated working knowledge of Kubernetes operations and administration; Cluster installation and configuration. Role based access controls. Service Mesh operation and administration. Ability to troubleshoot and fix application and hardware related issues with the stack (docker, Kubernetes, ISTIO). Experience in Datadog.

Demonstrated use of Prometheus, Grafana, Kibana, ElasticSearch, FluentD, Logstash tools, to maintain the health of the platform and supported applications is a must.

Mandatory skills required:Datadog, Docker and Kubernetes.

Working knowledge of automated build and deployment tools like Azure Devops, Jenkins, Argos, etc.

Infrastructure as code (IaC) knowledge is an added advantage. (Terraform, Ansible, Chef, Puppet).

Cloud infrastructure knowledge (Azure, AWS).

Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:

Cluster installation and configuration

Role based access controls

Service Mesh operation and administration

Troubleshoot and fix application and hardware related issues with the stack (docker, Kubernetes, ISTIO)

Set up application and cluster monitoring tools Prometheus, Grafana, Kibana, ElasticSearch, FluentD, Logstash.

