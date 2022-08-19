Senior Java Developer R 5 – Western Cape

Game changer of a role and opportunity ! Your passion for truly agile teams coupled with your passion for Java and Devops are just what my client are looking for !
My client needs the following tech skills : 5 years + of production coding with :
- Server-side core Java 8+
- REST and WebSockets
- Docker + Kubernetes
- IAC (Terraform + Argo or Ansible)
- CICD tools (GoCD, Circle CI, gitlab CI)
- Any : Google/ AWS/ Azure
- Automation with bash or python
- Monitoring/alerting tools (Kibana, Grafana, Splunk, Elasticsearch)
- Both unit and integration testing
Desirable extras :
There are many internal training sessions, and you will get excellent support from your team whilst learning new technologies that are used by the team. Particularly interested in candidates who have experience in some of the following:
- Spring framework – A good working knowledge of the core spring libraries
- Apache Camel
- Design patterns and software design approaches such as Domain Driven Design and Microservices
- Distributed caching and scaling (Hazelcast, nginx)
- NoSQL database development (e.g. MongoDB
For more information on this role and others like it please contact [Email Address Removed] with your CV and Skills Matrix
Desired Skills:
- Java 8
- CI/CD
- Automation
- Spring Framework
- Hybrid working
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Flexi working hours
- medical
- annual bonus and more !