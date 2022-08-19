Senior Java Developer R 5 – Western Cape

Game changer of a role and opportunity ! Your passion for truly agile teams coupled with your passion for Java and Devops are just what my client are looking for !

My client needs the following tech skills : 5 years + of production coding with :



Server-side core Java 8+

REST and WebSockets

Docker + Kubernetes

IAC (Terraform + Argo or Ansible)

CICD tools (GoCD, Circle CI, gitlab CI)

Any : Google/ AWS/ Azure

Automation with bash or python

Monitoring/alerting tools (Kibana, Grafana, Splunk, Elasticsearch)

Both unit and integration testing

Desirable extras :

There are many internal training sessions, and you will get excellent support from your team whilst learning new technologies that are used by the team. Particularly interested in candidates who have experience in some of the following:

Spring framework – A good working knowledge of the core spring libraries

Apache Camel

Design patterns and software design approaches such as Domain Driven Design and Microservices

Distributed caching and scaling (Hazelcast, nginx)

NoSQL database development (e.g. MongoDB

For more information on this role and others like it please contact [Email Address Removed] with your CV and Skills Matrix

Desired Skills:

Java 8

CI/CD

Automation

Spring Framework

Hybrid working

Employer & Job Benefits:

Flexi working hours

medical

annual bonus and more !

