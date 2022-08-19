Senior .Net Developer

Aug 19, 2022

We’re Hiring!
We have Senior .Net Developer opportunities with at least 5 years of experience in .Net Core, Building and implementing AWS microservices, and using lambda functions, AWS Cloud experience, SQL Server, and MVC 4 knowledge (Razor and Aspx).

Hybrid work model
Location preference – Cape Town
#We’re Hiring!
We have Senior .Net Developer opportunities with at least 5 years of experience in .Net Core, Building and implementing AWS microservices, and using lambda functions, AWS Cloud experience, SQL Server, and MVC 4 knowledge (Razor and Aspx).

Hybrid work model
Location preference – Cape Town

Desired Skills:

  • .Net
  • SQL
  • C#
  • AWS Cloud

Learn more/Apply for this position