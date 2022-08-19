Senior Support Engineer at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

A dynamic Internet Service & Network Specialist seeks a highly technical Senior Support Engineer to provide 2nd Line Support within the server management and support layer while also supporting the complexities within the end user computing layer. The scope of the role will extend to initial diagnosis in other components of infrastructure prior to reassignment to 3rd Line Support / other resolver groups. The ideal candidate must have Grade 12/Matric, be MCSE Certified or equivalent, have an IT-related tertiary qualification with a minimum of 5+ years’ experience supporting Datacentre software.

DUTIES:

Assist with escalations from 1 st Line Support Engineers.

Line Support Engineers. Provide 2 nd Line Datacentre support at the server infrastructure level, maintaining delivery within agreed service levels.

Line Datacentre support at the server infrastructure level, maintaining delivery within agreed service levels. Where required, escalate to 3 rd Line timeously to maintain SLA commitments, ensuring to retain ownership of the ticket, sharing detail of all actions taken to resolve and working in collaboration with 3 rd Line to further remediate and resolve the incident.

Line timeously to maintain SLA commitments, ensuring to retain ownership of the ticket, sharing detail of all actions taken to resolve and working in collaboration with 3 Line to further remediate and resolve the incident. Preventative maintenance (Patch Management).

Remediate issues identified by audit and monthly reporting.

Ensure adherence to all customer and internal policies, procedures and standards.

Perform research and continued effort towards education for the purpose of improving knowledge- and experience-levels in the products/systems supported by the company.

Operate within process controls and apply due diligence in following standard operating procedures.

Proactive analysis of the customer environment to identify risks, opportunity for improvement and value which can be derived.

Ensure that all tickets assigned are updated regularly (at least daily, and immediately on resolution) on the ITSM System in use.

Ensure that complete and accurate resolution descriptions are captured for each ticket.

Ensure that all applicable site documentation and standard operating procedures are maintained up to date.

Professionally respond to and resolve / fulfil all incidents and service requests assigned.

Remain courteous, tactful, honest and professional in all communication and interactions with customers and other parties.

Regularly update the Service Desk and all customers with progress-information and estimated times to completion.

Regularly follow-up on outstanding queries with other entities who are involved with specific requests.

Adhere to and comply with all commitments made.

Remain calm and collected in adverse situations.

Be alerted to deteriorating customer-service within the environment and intervene directly or by escalation.

REQUIREMENTS:

Must have Matric or Grade 12.

Required qualification MCSE or equivalent.

Tertiary IT qualification.

At least 5 + years’ experience supporting Datacentre software.

Good understanding of server environment.

Ability to identify and understand problems and find suitable solutions.

Conscious of delivering solutions on time.

Can clearly articulate problems and solutions with the technical team.

Self-managed.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on [URL Removed] Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.

Desired Skills:

Senior

Support

Engineer

Learn more/Apply for this position