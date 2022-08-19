Software Developer

Aug 19, 2022

Are you a Software Developer looking to make your next career move?
Our client in Johannesburg has a vacancy for a Software Developer that is willing to deliver on the organisation wide [URL Removed] position requires a high level of independent judgment and decision making throughout the implementation process.

  • Matric/Standard 10/NQF 4

  • BSc Information Systems/Computer Science Degree or equivalent

  • 1-4 years’ experience in configuring, development of Enterprise Software

  • Development experience (Low)

  • Previous experience in configuring Enterprise Software

  • Willingness to learn

  • Ability to take definitive action on relative priorities for solution requirements

  • Strong interpersonal skills, self-motivation, initiative

  • Team player who is willing to deliver on organisation wide objectives

  • Trust and respect for team members

  • Understanding user and customer needs

  • Good communicator and Self-organising

Desired Skills:

  • Software Developer
  • Typescript
  • JavaScript

