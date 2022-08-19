Software Developer – Gauteng Centurion

Our client, a leader in laser range-finder technology, is looking for an Software Developer to join their team in Centurion.

Known for producing the worlds smallest precision LiDAR sensors, our client has built a world class organisation with a high quality manufacturing system.

This is an opportunity to join an organisation with a global footprint, stable working environment and a growing future.

As a Software Developer, you will be expected to create and manage all software related to the production of LiDAR

products, associated automatic test equipment and end user support applications.

If You Have



BSc Computer Science and/or Equivalent

Minimum 5 years experience in software development

High proficiency in the following technologies : JavaScript, NodeJS, Linux,

Experience in C, Embedded platforms, Raspberry Pi development environment

Strong attention to detail

Flare for Creativity and Innovation

Time management skills

Strong diagnostic, problem solving and troubleshooting abilities

Please email [Email Address Removed]

