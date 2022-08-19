Calling all Software Testers!
Job & Company Description
My client within the Software Industry is expanding and seeking Software developers to join their team.
Job Experience & Skills Required:
Diploma Tertiary Qualifications in information technology
ISTQB Foundation Level Certificate or related
3-5 years in Functional Testing
2-3 years in Automated Testing
Desired Skills:
- Software Tester
- Functional Tester
- Automated Tester