Systems Administrator

The purpose of this position is administration of day to day operations of the organisations 4Me instance as well as access and maintenance of instance integrity, set up and product, SLA’s, Configuration Management Database administration, form and workflow design and API integration.
System Administration
- Assists with design, setting up and scheduling of reports
- Sets up and ensures all integrations with other associated tools
- Works with the 4Me support team to resolve system issues
- Develop and maintain standard load templates for data import
- Manages permissions and access (roles, users, groups, etc)
- Troubleshoot day to day operational and system issues
- Set up notifications and alerts
- Maintain the service catalogue and service level management
- Manage Configuration Management Database health
- Resolve basic incidents and fulfil routine service requests
Continuous Improvement
- Analyze the current environment and propose automation where possible
- Improve business processes and manage continuous improvement
- Provides and administers functional and process documentation
- Works closely with the PMO and business users to implement new processes and best practice
- Understand how 4Me can enable the business to become more efficient and configure the platform to achieve measurable benefits;
Training
- Provide training to end users and business personnel
- Guides business users with process and the platform
- Assist in building and maintaining internal technical documentation, manuals, policies, and processes.
The following systems will be an advantage;
Freshservice
SolarWinds Service Desk
G2 Deals
Zendesk Support Suite
SysAid
Jira Service Management
ClickUp
Microsoft System Centre
Pager Duty
xMatters
New Relic One
Desired Skills:
- attention to detail
- oral and written communication
- problem solving
- analysis
- planning and organising
- adaptability
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric
About The Employer:
Merchants is a leading BPO solution provider specialising incustomer experience and customer interactions. We focus on people, process andtechnology to create exceptional customer experiences. We are passionate aboutpeople and our ability to attract the best talent, coupled with our richhistory of success and innovation across different industries around the world,is what differentiates us from our competitors.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Provident Fund
- Performance Bonus