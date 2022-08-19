Systems Administrator – Gauteng Johannesburg

The purpose of this position is administration of day to day operations of the organisations 4Me instance as well as access and maintenance of instance integrity, set up and product, SLA’s, Configuration Management Database administration, form and workflow design and API integration.

System Administration

Assists with design, setting up and scheduling of reports

Sets up and ensures all integrations with other associated tools

Works with the 4Me support team to resolve system issues

Develop and maintain standard load templates for data import

Manages permissions and access (roles, users, groups, etc)

Troubleshoot day to day operational and system issues

Set up notifications and alerts

Maintain the service catalogue and service level management

Manage Configuration Management Database health

Resolve basic incidents and fulfil routine service requests

Continuous Improvement

Analyze the current environment and propose automation where possible

Improve business processes and manage continuous improvement

Provides and administers functional and process documentation

Works closely with the PMO and business users to implement new processes and best practice

Understand how 4Me can enable the business to become more efficient and configure the platform to achieve measurable benefits;

Training

Provide training to end users and business personnel

Guides business users with process and the platform

Assist in building and maintaining internal technical documentation, manuals, policies, and processes.

The following systems will be an advantage;

Freshservice

SolarWinds Service Desk

G2 Deals

Zendesk Support Suite

SysAid

Jira Service Management

ClickUp

Microsoft System Centre

Pager Duty

xMatters

New Relic One

Desired Skills:

attention to detail

oral and written communication

problem solving

analysis

planning and organising

adaptability

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

Merchants is a leading BPO solution provider specialising incustomer experience and customer interactions. We focus on people, process andtechnology to create exceptional customer experiences. We are passionate aboutpeople and our ability to attract the best talent, coupled with our richhistory of success and innovation across different industries around the world,is what differentiates us from our competitors.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Provident Fund

Performance Bonus

