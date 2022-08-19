Systems Analyst / Engine Configurator x 4 at AJ Personnel

We are looking for an experienced problem-solver with a high level of technical knowledge to work on a range of enterprise turnkey solutions. In this role, the applicant will become part of a large team working to meet the needs of both internal departments and external clients.

Responsibilities:

Participate in business applications analysis with Business Analysts

Analyze relevant business processes as documented by Business Analysts

Analyze system functionality that supports relevant business processes

Define and confirm system scope

Organize work sessions to resolve issues

Document assumptions and requirements decisions

Participate in detailed planning of project activities and tasks

Participate in sizing of new schedule items

Ensure that process and user impact issues are structured, complete, and clearly presented

Setup and configuration of functionality within ICE-Engine framework including process modeling and configuration

Investigation and resolution of issues logged

You will need:

Demonstrated knowledge of enterprise applications

Experience in model-driven design and service-orientated architecture modeling

Experience in advanced structured query language (SQL)

Experience in designing IT-led operational solutions utilizing a range of computer systems

Strong communications skills including experience in writing business requirements, user cases, and flow charts

Capable of working autonomously and as part of a team

Ability to problem-solve and conduct robust testing throughout the system deployment

Good organizational skills and attention to detail

This role represents a great opportunity to join a respected team in the business.

TO APPLY:

Only if you do meet the minimum job requirements and experience as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV.

Please Apply Online and complete your registration on Ditto Hire (our application tracking system) to enable and protect you as a candidate to accept the new POPIA terms and conditions. This will then create your permanent profile with which you can apply for all jobs as advertised by AJ PERSONNEL. However, you may remove your profile from AJ PERSONNEL when you are no longer in the job market.

AJ Personnel is fully POPIA Compliant.

Please take note that the applicants who do not adhere to the above criteria will not be considered for the respective position.

Note our clients may expire jobs at their own discretion.

AJ PERSONNEL will only respond to shortlisted candidates.

If you have not received a response within two (2) weeks from applying, your application was most likely unsuccessful.

In accordance with our Employment Equity goals and plan, preference will be given to suitable applicants from designated groups as defined in the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 and subsequent amendments thereto.

About The Employer:

Background

International information technology company with private sector and governmental clients.

