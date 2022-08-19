Systems Specialist at Drake International – Eastern Cape

Aug 19, 2022

A national manufacturer of leading brands, supplying local and selected African and European markets is looking for a qualified and experienced individual to join their IT team!

Requirements:

  • Matric
  • IT related degree or Diploma (Information Systems, Information Technology, Computer Science)
  • Certification and working knowledge of Enterprise Architecture methodologies (TOGAF, COBIT, ITIL) would be advantageous
  • Relevant vendor and industry certifications i.e. Microsoft or SAP
  • Proven track record implementing and monitoring information technology applications
  • 3-5yrs experience in MS SQL queries/reporting
  • High level architecture design skills
  • Extensive experience with MS SQL databases, Azure
  • Solid understanding of Workflow Design Principles and system integration applications
  • Experience developing in Business Process Automation applications like Nintex or K2
  • Experience developing with Robotic Process Automation and or machine learning software like Automation Anywhere

Responsibilities:

  • Responsible for the implementation and management of an Integration Platform and its integration with multiple business systems with continuous monitoring thereafter
  • Co-ordination of development and implementation of new business process and automation projects as and when required by the business
  • Develop or lead the development of new system integrations with business partners and system specialists
  • Develop or lead the development of new business automation, robotic process automation and machine learning applications
  • Monitor systems performance to ensure optimal up-time
  • Develop and maintain a systems architecture strategy in the organization
  • Take the lead in co-ordinating all system improvement projects
  • Performing detailed systems and or integration analysis

Ability to work indepedently

Disciplined

Deadline Driven

Attention to detail

Customer focused

Organised

About The Employer:

Drake International

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Med Aid
  • Prov Fund

Learn more/Apply for this position