Systems Specialist at Drake International – Eastern Cape

A national manufacturer of leading brands, supplying local and selected African and European markets is looking for a qualified and experienced individual to join their IT team!
Requirements:
- Matric
- IT related degree or Diploma (Information Systems, Information Technology, Computer Science)
- Certification and working knowledge of Enterprise Architecture methodologies (TOGAF, COBIT, ITIL) would be advantageous
- Relevant vendor and industry certifications i.e. Microsoft or SAP
- Proven track record implementing and monitoring information technology applications
- 3-5yrs experience in MS SQL queries/reporting
- High level architecture design skills
- Extensive experience with MS SQL databases, Azure
- Solid understanding of Workflow Design Principles and system integration applications
- Experience developing in Business Process Automation applications like Nintex or K2
- Experience developing with Robotic Process Automation and or machine learning software like Automation Anywhere
Responsibilities:
- Responsible for the implementation and management of an Integration Platform and its integration with multiple business systems with continuous monitoring thereafter
- Co-ordination of development and implementation of new business process and automation projects as and when required by the business
- Develop or lead the development of new system integrations with business partners and system specialists
- Develop or lead the development of new business automation, robotic process automation and machine learning applications
- Monitor systems performance to ensure optimal up-time
- Develop and maintain a systems architecture strategy in the organization
- Take the lead in co-ordinating all system improvement projects
- Performing detailed systems and or integration analysis
Ability to work indepedently
Disciplined
Deadline Driven
Attention to detail
Customer focused
Organised
About The Employer:
Drake International
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Med Aid
- Prov Fund