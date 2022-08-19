Systems Specialist at Drake International

A national manufacturer of leading brands, supplying local and selected African and European markets is looking for a qualified and experienced individual to join their IT team!

Requirements:

Matric

IT related degree or Diploma (Information Systems, Information Technology, Computer Science)

Certification and working knowledge of Enterprise Architecture methodologies (TOGAF, COBIT, ITIL) would be advantageous

Relevant vendor and industry certifications i.e. Microsoft or SAP

Proven track record implementing and monitoring information technology applications

3-5yrs experience in MS SQL queries/reporting

High level architecture design skills

Extensive experience with MS SQL databases, Azure

Solid understanding of Workflow Design Principles and system integration applications

Experience developing in Business Process Automation applications like Nintex or K2

Experience developing with Robotic Process Automation and or machine learning software like Automation Anywhere

Responsibilities:

Responsible for the implementation and management of an Integration Platform and its integration with multiple business systems with continuous monitoring thereafter

Co-ordination of development and implementation of new business process and automation projects as and when required by the business

Develop or lead the development of new system integrations with business partners and system specialists

Develop or lead the development of new business automation, robotic process automation and machine learning applications

Monitor systems performance to ensure optimal up-time

Develop and maintain a systems architecture strategy in the organization

Take the lead in co-ordinating all system improvement projects

Performing detailed systems and or integration analysis

Ability to work indepedently

Disciplined

Deadline Driven

Attention to detail

Customer focused

Organised

About The Employer:

Drake International

Employer & Job Benefits:

Med Aid

Prov Fund

