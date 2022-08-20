Business Analyst & Solutions Consultant

ERP Business Analyst and Solutions Consultant
SAGE 300 / Acumatica
Salary: Based on qualifications and experience
Essential Duties and Responsibilities but not limited to, employee will be responsible for the successful implementation and maintenance of ERP sites, together with related 3rd party products.
- Perform project implementation, installations, and upgrades.
- Conduct user training and prepare training guides.
- Scope business processes and drafting of Business Requirement Specifications document
- On-site, remote, and help-desk support
- Report and form customization
- Evaluation of customers’ needs and requirements.
- Business analysis and tailoring of software solution.
- Business process design and documentation
- Achieve all the necessary Acumatica certifications.
- Constant refreshing of training badges
- Effective Communication with Team, Project Manager and Director
- Updating timesheets, support cases and other administrative duties
Education and/or Work Experience Requirements:
- Degree – B.com Finance, Bus Sci Finance, CIMA, CA(SA) or Engineering Qualifications
- Understanding of ERP financial systems
- Experienced in Business and Process analysis
- Knowledgeable in MS Products
- Understand company requirement for the financial and business operational workflow
- Consulting or BA experience in a similar position
Skills Requirements:
Managing system/client projects starting from system information gathering, solution design, preparing program specifications, system configuration, system testing, user training, system installation, problem solving and troubleshooting, implementation, and continuous account monitoring. Strong documentation skills and business analysis. High standard of Professionalism.
Must be organised, hardworking, a problem solver, have a strong sense of responsibility, dedicated, motivated and handle job pressure well.
Own Transport essential
Kindly note that if we do not contact you within 14 days, your application was unsuccessful.
Desired Skills:
- ERP
- Consulting
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years