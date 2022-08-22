Business Analyst

Position Purpose:

As Business Enablement custodian, to assist in the realization of Business Strategy through the determination of product requirements and the clear communication of these requirements to stakeholders and partners

Experience & Qualifications:

Related degree

BA certification (preferred) Product owner certification (preferred)

BA experience of 5 years working experience

In depth knowledge of Life Insurance products and processes

Experience in the Life Insurance industry

Responsibilities:

Gather and interpret requirements from key stakeholders/customers in line with business analysis frameworks.

Analyse and understand the business’ requirement and through a structured or adaptive approach, validate and translate these into a macro / master Product Backlog for Solution Delivery planning & enablement.

Contribute to translating the business goals into capability design in line with business architecture.

Act as a liaison between key stakeholders/customers and the project team to determine customer needs and translate these into business requirements.

Oversee the quality delivery of requirements and business process specifications that meet the agreed deliverables in line with best practices and business process.

Collaborate closely with solution teams and a variety of end-users to ensure requirements compatibility and end user satisfaction.

Participate in the conceptual solution design process to make recommendations to create and enhance solutions that are innovative, duplicable and sustainable and solve complex business problems.

Participate in User Acceptance testing and guide users to ensure that the designed solution ultimately meets business requirements.

Participate in the success/acceptance criteria definition using scenario testing and test cases to ensure that testing covers all aspects of the business specification.

Validate the functionality of all technical solutions in line with business requirements on completion of development to ensure that business requirements are met in the implemented solutions.

Define reporting requirements and integration points on affected components using diagrammatic representations.

Collaborate with various business areas and teams to ensure alignment, integration and consistency of solutions scope and delivery across business units.

Build and maintain relationships with internal and external stakeholders.

Deliver on service level agreements applicable to internal and external stakeholders in order to ensure that client expectations are managed.

Make recommendations to improve client service and fair treatment of clients within area of responsibility.

Participate and contribute to a culture which builds rewarding relationships, facilitates feedback and provides exceptional client service.

Drive client service delivery goal achievement in line with predefined standards in order to ensure that clients receive appropriate advice and after sales service.

Contribute to creating a positive work climate and culture to energise employees, give meaning to work, minimize work disruption and maximize employee productivity.

Be and encourage innovation, change agility and collaboration within the team.

Identify solutions to enhance cost effectiveness and increase operational efficiency.

Manage financial and other company resources under your control with due respect.

Competencies:

Business Acumen

Client Commitment

Drive for results

Leads Change and Innovation

Collaboration

Impact and Influence

Self-Awareness and Insight

Diversity and Inclusive

Desired Skills:

BA certification

Life Insurance industry

BA experience of 5 years

Learn more/Apply for this position