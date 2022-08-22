Business Analyst

Aug 22, 2022

Position Purpose:
As Business Enablement custodian, to assist in the realization of Business Strategy through the determination of product requirements and the clear communication of these requirements to stakeholders and partners

Experience & Qualifications:

  • Related degree

BA certification (preferred) Product owner certification (preferred)

  • BA experience of 5 years working experience

  • In depth knowledge of Life Insurance products and processes

  • Experience in the Life Insurance industry

Responsibilities:

  • Gather and interpret requirements from key stakeholders/customers in line with business analysis frameworks.

  • Analyse and understand the business’ requirement and through a structured or adaptive approach, validate and translate these into a macro / master Product Backlog for Solution Delivery planning & enablement.

  • Contribute to translating the business goals into capability design in line with business architecture.

  • Act as a liaison between key stakeholders/customers and the project team to determine customer needs and translate these into business requirements.

  • Oversee the quality delivery of requirements and business process specifications that meet the agreed deliverables in line with best practices and business process.

  • Collaborate closely with solution teams and a variety of end-users to ensure requirements compatibility and end user satisfaction.

  • Participate in the conceptual solution design process to make recommendations to create and enhance solutions that are innovative, duplicable and sustainable and solve complex business problems.

  • Participate in User Acceptance testing and guide users to ensure that the designed solution ultimately meets business requirements.

  • Participate in the success/acceptance criteria definition using scenario testing and test cases to ensure that testing covers all aspects of the business specification.

  • Validate the functionality of all technical solutions in line with business requirements on completion of development to ensure that business requirements are met in the implemented solutions.

  • Define reporting requirements and integration points on affected components using diagrammatic representations.

  • Collaborate with various business areas and teams to ensure alignment, integration and consistency of solutions scope and delivery across business units.

  • Build and maintain relationships with internal and external stakeholders.

  • Deliver on service level agreements applicable to internal and external stakeholders in order to ensure that client expectations are managed.

  • Make recommendations to improve client service and fair treatment of clients within area of responsibility.

  • Participate and contribute to a culture which builds rewarding relationships, facilitates feedback and provides exceptional client service.

  • Drive client service delivery goal achievement in line with predefined standards in order to ensure that clients receive appropriate advice and after sales service.

  • Contribute to creating a positive work climate and culture to energise employees, give meaning to work, minimize work disruption and maximize employee productivity.

  • Be and encourage innovation, change agility and collaboration within the team.

  • Identify solutions to enhance cost effectiveness and increase operational efficiency.

  • Manage financial and other company resources under your control with due respect.

Competencies:

  • Business Acumen

  • Client Commitment

  • Drive for results

  • Leads Change and Innovation

  • Collaboration

  • Impact and Influence

  • Self-Awareness and Insight

  • Diversity and Inclusive

Desired Skills:

  • BA certification
  • Life Insurance industry
  • BA experience of 5 years

