BUSINESS ANALYST / COSTING SPECIALIST (Cape Town) – Western Cape Epping Industrial

Aug 22, 2022

My client is seeking a candidate with advanced numeral skills and Advanced Excel skills.
Must come from a Freight / Logistics / Transport background

Experience required:

  • Relevant tertiary qualification
  • Super-User Advanced Excel skills – NOT NEGOTIABLE!
  • Brilliant with numbers/figures
  • Ability to work within strict guidelines
  • Must be able to take initiative and work independently
  • High level of computer literacy
  • Financial awareness

Duties:

  • Ensure internal pricing is compiled and reviewed in a timely fashion and adhering to strict deadlines and targets
  • Carry out Benchmarking exercises on a bi-annual basis
  • Identify and analyse trends using Advanced Excel skills and analytical tools
  • Previous experience in costings involving Freights and Transport costs required

Desired Skills:

  • Business Analyst
  • costing analyst
  • transport costing

Learn more/Apply for this position