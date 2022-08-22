BUSINESS ANALYST / COSTING SPECIALIST (Cape Town)

My client is seeking a candidate with advanced numeral skills and Advanced Excel skills.
Must come from a Freight / Logistics / Transport background
Experience required:
- Relevant tertiary qualification
- Super-User Advanced Excel skills – NOT NEGOTIABLE!
- Brilliant with numbers/figures
- Ability to work within strict guidelines
- Must be able to take initiative and work independently
- High level of computer literacy
- Financial awareness
Duties:
- Ensure internal pricing is compiled and reviewed in a timely fashion and adhering to strict deadlines and targets
- Carry out Benchmarking exercises on a bi-annual basis
- Identify and analyse trends using Advanced Excel skills and analytical tools
- Previous experience in costings involving Freights and Transport costs required
Desired Skills:
- Business Analyst
- costing analyst
- transport costing