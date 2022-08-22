BUSINESS ANALYST / COSTING SPECIALIST (Cape Town)

My client is seeking a candidate with advanced numeral skills and Advanced Excel skills.

Must come from a Freight / Logistics / Transport background

Experience required:

Relevant tertiary qualification

Super-User Advanced Excel skills – NOT NEGOTIABLE!

Brilliant with numbers/figures

Ability to work within strict guidelines

Must be able to take initiative and work independently

High level of computer literacy

Financial awareness

Duties:

Ensure internal pricing is compiled and reviewed in a timely fashion and adhering to strict deadlines and targets

Carry out Benchmarking exercises on a bi-annual basis

Identify and analyse trends using Advanced Excel skills and analytical tools

Previous experience in costings involving Freights and Transport costs required

Desired Skills:

Business Analyst

costing analyst

transport costing

