Business Analyst – Gauteng Midrand

Position Purpose:
As Business Enablement custodian, to assist in the realization of Business Strategy through the determination of product requirements and the clear communication of these requirements to stakeholders and partners
Experience & Qualifications:
- Related degree
BA certification (preferred) Product owner certification (preferred)
- BA experience of 5 years working experience
- In depth knowledge of Life Insurance products and processes
- Experience in the Life Insurance industry
Responsibilities:
- Gather and interpret requirements from key stakeholders/customers in line with business analysis frameworks.
- Analyse and understand the business’ requirement and through a structured or adaptive approach, validate and translate these into a macro / master Product Backlog for Solution Delivery planning & enablement.
- Contribute to translating the business goals into capability design in line with business architecture.
- Act as a liaison between key stakeholders/customers and the project team to determine customer needs and translate these into business requirements.
- Oversee the quality delivery of requirements and business process specifications that meet the agreed deliverables in line with best practices and business process.
- Collaborate closely with solution teams and a variety of end-users to ensure requirements compatibility and end user satisfaction.
- Participate in the conceptual solution design process to make recommendations to create and enhance solutions that are innovative, duplicable and sustainable and solve complex business problems.
- Participate in User Acceptance testing and guide users to ensure that the designed solution ultimately meets business requirements.
- Participate in the success/acceptance criteria definition using scenario testing and test cases to ensure that testing covers all aspects of the business specification.
- Validate the functionality of all technical solutions in line with business requirements on completion of development to ensure that business requirements are met in the implemented solutions.
- Define reporting requirements and integration points on affected components using diagrammatic representations.
- Collaborate with various business areas and teams to ensure alignment, integration and consistency of solutions scope and delivery across business units.
- Build and maintain relationships with internal and external stakeholders.
- Deliver on service level agreements applicable to internal and external stakeholders in order to ensure that client expectations are managed.
- Make recommendations to improve client service and fair treatment of clients within area of responsibility.
- Participate and contribute to a culture which builds rewarding relationships, facilitates feedback and provides exceptional client service.
- Drive client service delivery goal achievement in line with predefined standards in order to ensure that clients receive appropriate advice and after sales service.
- Contribute to creating a positive work climate and culture to energise employees, give meaning to work, minimize work disruption and maximize employee productivity.
- Be and encourage innovation, change agility and collaboration within the team.
- Identify solutions to enhance cost effectiveness and increase operational efficiency.
- Manage financial and other company resources under your control with due respect.
Competencies:
- Business Acumen
- Client Commitment
- Drive for results
- Leads Change and Innovation
- Collaboration
- Impact and Influence
- Self-Awareness and Insight
- Diversity and Inclusive
