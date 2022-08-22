Frontend Developer Cloud

Aug 22, 2022

Our Client in the Leading Automotive Industry is looking for an amazing individual that is embedded as a Frontend Developer Cloud

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

  • At least 5 years’ Frontend development
  • Angular-Typescript / Java-script
  • Experience in user interface (UI) design
  • Experience in API definition and development (e.g., REST)
  • Experience on front-end testing frameworks / tools (e.g., Selenium or Jasmin or Cypress)
  • Experience in performance testing frameworks (e.g., Mocha or Jest)
  • Experience in C# Backend Development including the necessary solution stack and version control system (Git)

Desired Skills:

  • Experience with Continuous Integration and Continuous Delivery tools for Frontend User experience (UX) design knowledge Public cloud experience (Azure or AWS)

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

