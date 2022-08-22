Our Client in the Leading Automotive Industry is looking for an amazing individual that is embedded as a Frontend Developer Cloud
ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
- At least 5 years’ Frontend development
- Angular-Typescript / Java-script
- Experience in user interface (UI) design
- Experience in API definition and development (e.g., REST)
- Experience on front-end testing frameworks / tools (e.g., Selenium or Jasmin or Cypress)
- Experience in performance testing frameworks (e.g., Mocha or Jest)
- Experience in C# Backend Development including the necessary solution stack and version control system (Git)
Desired Skills:
- Experience with Continuous Integration and Continuous Delivery tools for Frontend User experience (UX) design knowledge Public cloud experience (Azure or AWS)
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree