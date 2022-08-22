ICT Support Engineer – Microsoft Azure

Role Purpose:
The successful incumbent will be part of the ICT team to service the ICT requirements of the organisation as a whole as well as the ICT related needs of the respective development programmes.
Skill / Experience Requirements
- Tertiary IT qualification or matric with relevant work experience as an ICT Support Engineer with emphasis on Microsoft products.
- Strong troubleshooting skills
- 2+ years Proven track record in supporting a MS Azure environment – Preferably Certified
- 5+ years of experience with managing a Microsoft Active Directory Environments, DNS, DHCP, GPO
- Demonstrate experience and advanced knowledge of LAN/ VLAN/VPN/Wireless/VOIP and WAN technologies.
- 5+ years’ hands on Microsoft Server experience
- 5+ years’ hands on Microsoft Desktop experience
- 3+ years’ experience with virtualization VMware (Vcenter)
- 3+ years’ experience in physical infrastructure upgrades (Datacentre)
- 2+ years of Microsoft Office 365 Experience
- Experience with Microsoft Print server Management
- Experience with performance optimization and capacity planning of virtualized environments.
- Advanced knowledge of networking fundamentals (all OSI layers)
- Strong hands-on experience with Microsoft services and products WSUS, MS SQL Server, IIS
- Exposure to SAN storage and backup environment administration.
- Exposure to antivirus software management and deployment
- Experience migrating Legacy Services and servers to the latest version of Microsoft Server
- Basic Linux knowledge and navigation
Skills and Knowledge that would be an advantage
- Certifications : MCSE, Azure, Linux, N+, CCNA , AZURE
- Experience working with and supporting software development teams
- Experience with ICT infrastructure monitoring tools e.g., Opsview, Nagios, PRTG
- Experience with Scripting – PowerShell, python
- Experience with Automation/deployment tools such as Ansible
- Experience in rolling out and support of open-source solutions.
- Familiarity with Cobit/ITIL/ISO 27001
Responsibilities:
- Report to Manager ICT and provide input and support on ICT projects where required
- Support and maintain the Microsoft Server and user environments on-prem and cloud(Azure)
- Support and maintain Microsoft Azure suite and services as needed, this includes input on journey to the cloud and office 365 adoption
- Communicate areas for improvement to management, to improve the overall integrity and functionality of the Microsoft environment in the organization
- Implement best practices and controls on the Active Directory environment, this includes all active directory functions
- Implement tight controls and usability initiatives across the environment by creating and maintaining Group Policy Objects as needed
- Implement best practices and controls on the Exchange Online and on-prem services
- Advise on the installation, configuration and upgrade of Microsoft servers and applications in line with policy and system requirements.
- Suggest areas for improvement in internal processes along with possible solutions
- Installing and configuring tools for event monitoring, capacity planning, performance monitoring
- Support ICT governance initiatives and provide input into policy/procedure development
Personal Profile
- Strong troubleshooting skills.
- Organized, structured and attention to detail.
- Ability to work in a team or alone.
- Ability to work in a high-pressure environment.
- Self-starter
- Customer focused
- Adaptable (ability to quickly learn new technologies as required).
- Excellent communication skills, both written and verbal.
Desired Skills:
- MS Azure environment
- Microsoft Active Directory
- LAN/ VLAN/VPN/Wireless/VOIP
- WAN
- Microsoft Server
- Microsoft Desktop