ICT Support Engineer: MS Azure – Western Cape Cape Town

We are looking for an ICT Support Engineer: MS Azure with at least 5 years of experience.

Skills required include MS Azure environment – preferably certified; Microsoft Active Directory Environments, DNS, DHCP, GPO; LAN/ VLAN/VPN/Wireless/VOIP and WAN technologies; Microsoft Server experience; Hands on Microsoft Desktop experience; Virtualization VMware (Vcenter); Physical infrastructure upgrades (Datacentre); Microsoft Office 365 Experience.

Hybrid work model

Location preference – Cape Town

Desired Skills:

MS Azure

Active Directory

Microsoft Server

VMware (Vcenter)

MS Office 365

Datacentre

Learn more/Apply for this position