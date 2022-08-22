Information Technology (IT) Manager at Taylored Appointments

LOCATION: Roodekop, Germiston

REPORTING TO : Financial Director

JOB SUMMARY STATEMENT: Incumbent will be responsible for all aspects of the organization’s information,

communication and technology (ICT) systems. The role provides vision and leadership for developing and implementing

initiatives that align ICT capabilities with the business objectives of the organization

.KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS (DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES):

• Establish a strategy for IC&T, together with structures and standards for governance, risk management and

assurance over the ICT&T aspects of the organization.

• Participate in strategic and operational governance processes of the organisation while promoting IC&T solutions

and services.

• Lead strategic and operational planning to achieve organisation goals by fostering innovation, prioritising IC&T

initiatives, and coordinating the evaluation, deployment, and management of current and future IC&T solutions

across the organisation.

• Establish an IC&T governing entity to co-manage IC&T investments and improvement projects based on business

strategic objectives and maximum benefit.

• Manage all IC&T service providers for quality and cost-effectiveness.

• Establish IC&T departmental goals, objectives and operating procedures.

• Identify opportunities for the appropriate and cost-effective investment of financial resources in IC&T systems and

resources, including staffing, sourcing, purchasing and in-house development.

• Assess and communicate risks associated with IC&T investments and their associated impacts on productivity.

• Develop, track, and control the IC&T annual operating and capital budgets.

• Develop business case justifications and cost/benefit analyses for IC&T spending and initiatives, while obtaining

customer acceptance for these initiatives.

• Coordinate and facilitate consultation with stakeholders to define business and system requirements.

• Ensure continuous delivery of IC&T services through oversight of performance agreements with end users and

monitoring of IC&T systems performance.

• Ensure that the IC&T system operation adheres to applicable laws and regulations.

• Direct the maintenance and execution of an enterprise-wide disaster recovery and business continuity plan.

• Benchmark, analyse, report on, and make recommendations for the improvement of the IC&T infrastructure and

IC&T solutions.

• Where necessary, re-engineer applications support to align with business processes, tactical planning and

strategic vision.

• Develop and implement IC&T policies and procedures, including those for architecture, security, disaster recovery,

standards, purchasing and service provision.

• Oversee negotiation and administration of vendor, outsourcer, and consultant contracts and service agreements.

• Design and deploy an efficient and effective system of internal controls to mitigate risks specifically associated with

IC&T across the organisation.

• Maintain, enhance and further develop Power BI tools.

ACADEMIC QUALIFICATIONS:

• Diploma or Bachelor’s Degree in computer science or relevant IT certification

EXPERIENCE:

• 5 years related work experience in the same or similar role within a large, diverse organisation

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS & ABILITIES:

• Proven experience and success in the same or similar role

• Extensive experience in review and finalisation of SLA’s and other commercial agreements

• Proven experience with dealing and resolving service delivery problems and non-performance

• Broad knowledge of computer network technologies, server systems, and a solid understanding of how information

systems support business processes

• Extensive application support experience within a Microsoft environment

• Builds and maintains effective work relationships with internal and external stakeholders

BEHAVIOURAL COMPETENCIES:

• Approach work strategically

• Enthusiastically productive

• Establish interpersonal tolerance and teamwork practices

• Produce effective business results

• Show initiative and make things happen

