Intermediate Systems Engineer (Monitoring) ( – Western Cape Eikenbosch

Position Purpose:

To assist the Team, Lead in the Systems Engineering Team with support, engineering and administration of all current and future application and infrastructure monitoring tool sets used by the company.

Qualifications:

Grade 12 – essential

Industry Certification: CCNA – desirable

Industry Certification: Linux Server Administration – desirable

Industry Certification: Windows Server Administration – desirable

DX Performance Management 3.7: Foundations 200 – desirable

CA Spectrum 10.3: Foundations 200 – desirable

Network Flow Analysis 10.x: Implementation 200 – desirable

Experience:

3 – 5 years’ experience supporting large user enterprise environments – essential

3 – 5 years’ experience in Systems Administration – essential

3 – 5 years extensive experience providing Spectrum administration & customization – desirable

3 – 5 years extensive experience providing Performance Center administration & customization – desirable

3 – 5 years extensive experience providing NFA administration& customization – desirable

3 – 5 years’ experience with Enterprise Monitoring tools not limited to Splunk, Logic Monitor, BMC Helix Operations Manager, AppDynamics, Dynatrace etc – desirable

3- 5 years’ experience implementing large scale infrastructure monitoring solutions – desirable

3 – 5 years proven history of incident response, diagnostic activities, Root Cause Analysis (RCA), Corrective Action Plans, and advanced troubleshooting – desirable

3 – 5 years’ experience in a cloud-based environment – desirable

3 – 5 years’ experience in documenting environment and processes – desirable

Job objectives:

Administration and Support of Enterprise Systems Monitoring Tools

Responsible for the daily administration and support of Enterprise Systems Monitoring Tools (CA Spectrum, CA NFA & CA Performance Center) upgrades, change requests, improvements, fixes and overall structure and operations, under task-based and Agile methods.

Day-to-day responsibilities include managing overall availability, structure and content and of Enterprise Systems Monitoring Tools. – Device Model management – Store Topology management – Manage User Accounts and Permissions – Manage Alarms and events – Threshold management – Report and Dashboard management

Perform change assessments, attend change control boards, provide or perform required change documentation and procedures.

Present improvement ideas, analyse requests for change, draft and update system design documentation, understand and implement approved system change requests under change guidance, interface with users, support testing, and provide demos of the changes incorporated.

Plan installation, upgrades, configuration, development and testing of Enterprise Systems Monitoring Tools.

Test and evaluate enhancement and modification of the Enterprise Systems Monitoring Tools.

Support internal and external teams with Enterprise Systems Monitoring Tools integration.

Assist in the creationupdating of Enterprise Systems Monitoring Tools documentation.

Enterprise Monitoring Solutions

Be responsible for the maintenance and configuration of the Enterprise level IT monitoring systems and integration to Enterprise alerting tool.

Duties include setting up administrator and service accounts, tuning system performance, installing system wide software.

Troubleshoot and resolve moderate to complex system/application issues.

Interacts with users and evaluates vendor products.

Fundamental understanding and experience of other monitoring tools like Splunk, Logic Monitor, BMC Helix Operations Manager, AppDynamics, Dynatrace etc.

Windows and Linux OS experience

Experience with BMC Helix Service Management.

Experience with BMC Helix Service Management. Work with process owners and business analysts to understand the challenges that face Data Center Operations with their handling of Network and Application events that are derived from monitoring.

Incident Management

Logged Incidents must be attended to and resolved within agreed Service Level Agreement (SLA).

Take ownership of problems and manage problem to resolution.

Log Incidents to various vendors and 3rd parties.

Vendor Management

Liaise and Manage 3rd party vendors to perform installations, upgrades or to resolve logged incidents.

Ensure the vendors comply with the company standards and best practices.

Ensure the vendor provides the relative feedback to queries or requests as per the agreed SLA.

Manage available Vendor hours as per support contract.

Knowledge & Skills:

3 – 5 years Solid knowledge and understanding of protocols (WMI, HTTP, SSH, SNMP, TCP/IP) – essential

5 – 10 years Ability to ascertain information about current organisational processes and how to go about organising and improving IT Service Management practices based on the feedback. – essential

3 – 5-year Excellent CA Tool product knowledge – desirable

3 – 5 years Solid knowledge and understanding of industry leading Enterprise Monitoring tools – desirable

3 – 5 years Solid knowledge and understanding of protocols (WMI, HTTP, SSH, SNMP, TCP/IP) – desirable

3 – 5 years Good understanding of SNMP traps & events – desirable

3 – 5 years Understanding of the Information Technology Infrastructure Library (ITIL) principles – desirable

3 – 5 years Good understanding & a working knowledge of Networking Technologies – desirable

3 – 5 years Good understanding a working knowledge of Systems Administration (Windows & Linux servers) – desirable

3 – 5 years Proficiency in configuring & administering CA Spectrum, CA NFA, CA Performance Center – desirable

3 – 5 years Proficiency in configuring & administering Splunk, Logic Monitor, BMC Helix Operations Manager, AppDynamics, Dynatrace etc – desirable

3 – 5 years Scripting experience: PowerShell, Bash, Perl within and outside of the Enterprise Monitoring Systems – desirable

3 – 5 years Knowledge of standard security guidelines – desirable

