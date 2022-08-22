My client in the Manufacturing industry is looking for an IT technician in Bedfordview who is highly motivated and success driven to assist in IT support. Must have a A+ and N+ Qualification with no less than 1-year experience.
Minimum Requirements
- Grade 12 / NQF4.
- A+ and N+ Qualification
- Minimum 1-3 years previous experience.
- Bilingual English and Afrikaans
Additional Requirements
- Experience in installation on rooting, switching and access points.
- Client services orientated.
- Excellent MS Office skills.
- Commitment to customer service.
- Highly self-motivated.
- Strong people skills.
- Able to work under pressure.
Responsibilities
- Servicing of existing systems.
- Fault finding on existing systems.
- Building customer loyalty.
- Assisting in printing issues.
- Assisting with email issues.
- Assisting with basic LAN issues.
- Installing of systems.
Desired Skills:
- Systems
- technician
- LAN
- WAN
- Troubleshoot