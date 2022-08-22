IT Technician

My client in the Manufacturing industry is looking for an IT technician in Bedfordview who is highly motivated and success driven to assist in IT support. Must have a A+ and N+ Qualification with no less than 1-year experience.

Minimum Requirements

Grade 12 / NQF4.

A+ and N+ Qualification

Minimum 1-3 years previous experience.

Bilingual English and Afrikaans

Additional Requirements

Experience in installation on rooting, switching and access points.

Client services orientated.

Excellent MS Office skills.

Commitment to customer service.

Highly self-motivated.

Strong people skills.

Able to work under pressure.

Responsibilities

Servicing of existing systems.

Fault finding on existing systems.

Building customer loyalty.

Assisting in printing issues.

Assisting with email issues.

Assisting with basic LAN issues.

Installing of systems.

Desired Skills:

Systems

technician

LAN

WAN

Troubleshoot

