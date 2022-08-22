IT Technician

We are recruiting an IT Technician to join the Centurion office of a dynamic IT company. They specialise in cloud computing, ICT support and consulting services. As a Microsoft Partner, they offer support, consulting and deployment services with an emphasis on mobile enablement, remote productivity and process automation.

Minimum Requirements

3+ years’ work experience in Network, Desktop and Server Support

Comptia A+

– MCSE or MCSA

Drivers licence and own reliable vehicle

Strong in Windows 788.10

Strong proficiency in Server [Phone Number Removed]; R2

Strong in Office [Phone Number Removed];

– Strong understanding and experience in Office 365

Microsoft Exchange proficiency crucial

Relevant qualification in IT hardware, software and infrastructure support

Role Summary

Active Directory Setup

Configuration and Management – Group Policy Implementation, user management, OU’s and Password management

Hardware/Software troubleshooting

Dealing with vendors and suppliers

Ordering of equipment/stock

Basic Printer Support knowledge

Experience in Virtual infrastructure and platforms

Site Infrastructure and Network Layout Documentation

Helpdesk Management and call closure

Client management

Networking experience and understanding

Salary Bracket

R15 000 to R30 000 per month CTC – depending on experience, qualification(s) and current/previous salary package

Desired Skills:

active directory

hardware

software

network

