IT Technician – Gauteng Centurion

We are recruiting an IT Technician to join the Centurion office of a dynamic IT company. They specialise in cloud computing, ICT support and consulting services. As a Microsoft Partner, they offer support, consulting and deployment services with an emphasis on mobile enablement, remote productivity and process automation.
Minimum Requirements
3+ years’ work experience in Network, Desktop and Server Support
Comptia A+
– MCSE or MCSA
Drivers licence and own reliable vehicle
Strong in Windows 788.10
Strong proficiency in Server [Phone Number Removed]; R2
Strong in Office [Phone Number Removed];
– Strong understanding and experience in Office 365
Microsoft Exchange proficiency crucial
Relevant qualification in IT hardware, software and infrastructure support
Role Summary
Active Directory Setup
Configuration and Management – Group Policy Implementation, user management, OU’s and Password management
Hardware/Software troubleshooting
Dealing with vendors and suppliers
Ordering of equipment/stock
Basic Printer Support knowledge
Experience in Virtual infrastructure and platforms
Site Infrastructure and Network Layout Documentation
Helpdesk Management and call closure
Client management
Networking experience and understanding
Salary Bracket
R15 000 to R30 000 per month CTC – depending on experience, qualification(s) and current/previous salary package
