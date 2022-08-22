Java Developer

The Role: We are recruiting a Java Developer to join our team in Gauteng.

Our ideal candidate must proficiency with software development lifecycle methodologies such as agile, scrum and understanding of DevOps CI/CD processes and tools (TeamCity, Azure DevOps, Jenkins)

This is a contract opportunity, please make sure that you are willing to work on a contract role before you apply below.

Skills and Experience: Qualification Required:

Matric Certificate

IT related degree or diploma

Preferred Qualification:

Bachelor’s degree/Diploma in Information Technology/Computer Science

Relevant Programming certification

SQL Server/ SharePoint/ ASP.NET/ C#/ .NET Framework/ Visual Studio/ XML/ CSS/ HTML/ Web services/ JavaScript/ InfoPath/JavaScript/SOA P/REST/Azure

Active Directory/ Azure DevOps/ Azure Web Apps/ Microsoft 365

Java SE 8 – Associate Java SE 11- Developer Java SE 8 ?? Professional Enterprise Developer

Experience Required:

5+ years?? experience in ICT field

Experience with in SDLC methodologies such as agile, scrum and understanding DevOps CI/CD processes CI/CD

Experience in designing and developing smart or thin client (GUI) user interfaces using C# and related technologies.

Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:

Proficient in the following development tools: MS Visual Studio, TFS, Team City, Jira, Sign Tool

Proficiency with software development lifecycle methodologies such as agile, scrum and understanding of DevOps CI/CD processes and tools (TeamCity, Azure DevOps, Jenkins)

Write well designed, testable, efficient code by using best software development practices

Create website layout/user interface by using standard HTML/CSS practices and provided framework

Integrate data from various back-end services and databases

Create and maintain software documentation.

Learn more/Apply for this position