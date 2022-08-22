Java Developer

Aug 22, 2022

The Role: We are recruiting a Java Developer to join our team in Gauteng.

Our ideal candidate must proficiency with software development lifecycle methodologies such as agile, scrum and understanding of DevOps CI/CD processes and tools (TeamCity, Azure DevOps, Jenkins)

This is a contract opportunity, please make sure that you are willing to work on a contract role before you apply below.

Skills and Experience: Qualification Required:

  • Matric Certificate
  • IT related degree or diploma

Preferred Qualification:

  • Bachelor’s degree/Diploma in Information Technology/Computer Science
  • Relevant Programming certification
  • SQL Server/ SharePoint/ ASP.NET/ C#/ .NET Framework/ Visual Studio/ XML/ CSS/ HTML/ Web services/ JavaScript/ InfoPath/JavaScript/SOA P/REST/Azure
  • Active Directory/ Azure DevOps/ Azure Web Apps/ Microsoft 365
  • Java SE 8 – Associate Java SE 11- Developer Java SE 8 ?? Professional Enterprise Developer

Experience Required:

  • 5+ years?? experience in ICT field
  • Experience with in SDLC methodologies such as agile, scrum and understanding DevOps CI/CD processes CI/CD
  • Experience in designing and developing smart or thin client (GUI) user interfaces using C# and related technologies.

Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:

  • Proficient in the following development tools: MS Visual Studio, TFS, Team City, Jira, Sign Tool
  • Proficiency with software development lifecycle methodologies such as agile, scrum and understanding of DevOps CI/CD processes and tools (TeamCity, Azure DevOps, Jenkins)
  • Write well designed, testable, efficient code by using best software development practices
  • Create website layout/user interface by using standard HTML/CSS practices and provided framework
  • Integrate data from various back-end services and databases
  • Create and maintain software documentation.

