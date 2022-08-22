Product Business Analyst – Gauteng Centurion

My client being in the Investment sector is looking for a Product Business Analyst.
They are based in Centurion and have a hybrid way of working i.e maximum 2 days in office per week.
Requirements:
- Experience in the Life Insurance industry
- In depth knowledge of Life Insurance products and processes
- Business Acumen
- Client Commitment
- Drive for results
- Leads Change and Innovation
- Collaboration
- Impact and Influence
Responsibilities you will have:
- Gather and interpret requirements from key stakeholders/customers in line with business analysis frameworks.
- Analyse and understand the business’ requirement and through a structured or adaptive approach, validate and translate these into a macro / master Product Backlog for Solution Delivery planning & enablement.
- Contribute to translating the business goals into capability design in line with business architecture.
- Act as a liaison between key stakeholders/customers and the project team to determine customer needs and translate these into business requirements.
Lets get those applications out!
Desired Skills:
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years