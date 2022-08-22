Product Business Analyst – Gauteng Centurion

Aug 22, 2022

My client being in the Investment sector is looking for a Product Business Analyst.

They are based in Centurion and have a hybrid way of working i.e maximum 2 days in office per week.

Requirements:

  • Experience in the Life Insurance industry
  • In depth knowledge of Life Insurance products and processes
  • Business Acumen
  • Client Commitment
  • Drive for results
  • Leads Change and Innovation
  • Collaboration
  • Impact and Influence

Responsibilities you will have:

  • Gather and interpret requirements from key stakeholders/customers in line with business analysis frameworks.
  • Analyse and understand the business’ requirement and through a structured or adaptive approach, validate and translate these into a macro / master Product Backlog for Solution Delivery planning & enablement.
  • Contribute to translating the business goals into capability design in line with business architecture.
  • Act as a liaison between key stakeholders/customers and the project team to determine customer needs and translate these into business requirements.

Lets get those applications out!

Desired Skills:

  • Business Acumen
  • Client Commitment
  • Collaboration

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

