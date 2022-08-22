Product Business Analyst

My client being in the Investment sector is looking for a Product Business Analyst.

They are based in Centurion and have a hybrid way of working i.e maximum 2 days in office per week.

Requirements:

Experience in the Life Insurance industry

In depth knowledge of Life Insurance products and processes

Business Acumen

Client Commitment

Drive for results

Leads Change and Innovation

Collaboration

Impact and Influence

Responsibilities you will have:

Gather and interpret requirements from key stakeholders/customers in line with business analysis frameworks.

Analyse and understand the business’ requirement and through a structured or adaptive approach, validate and translate these into a macro / master Product Backlog for Solution Delivery planning & enablement.

Contribute to translating the business goals into capability design in line with business architecture.

Act as a liaison between key stakeholders/customers and the project team to determine customer needs and translate these into business requirements.

Lets get those applications out!

Desired Skills:

Business Acumen

Client Commitment

Collaboration

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position