React Native Developer (Remote) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

ONE of the country’s leading Media Houses at the forefront of digital & online publishing seeks the coding talents & versatility of a React Native Developer to join its team. Working in an agile environment, you will help to develop high profile, native apps while delivering sound, technical solutions based on the needs of the business and users across the web and mobile space. The ideal candidate must possess a BSc. / BTech Degree in Computer Science/IT, have at least 3 years in a similar role with strong proficiency in React/React Native, iOS, Android, XML, JSON, REST, JIRA, Azure DevOps, HTML, CSS & JavaScript. You will also need solid experience of fundamental programming paradigms & designs.

DUTIES:

Work on and contribute to the growth of the suite of mobile applications.

Conduct peer reviews, ensuring strict adherence to team-agreed best practices and styles.

Contribute to collaborative team discussions to continually improve our codebase and SDLC.

Work closely with Product Owners to deliver sound technical solutions based on the needs of the business.

Create compelling device specific user interfaces and experiences, the exciting stuff!

Conduct research & do proof of concept.

Perform Unit Testing.

Estimate on development efforts.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

BSc. or BTech Degree in Computer Science / IT.

Experience/Skills –

A minimum of 3 years of development experience, a must have.

React or React-Native experience and knowledge.

Solid experience of fundamental programming paradigms and designs.

Native Mobile Development experience (iOS or Android) is essential.

Strong communication skills across multi-disciplinary teams i.e., Product Managers, UX/UI Designers, QA Engineers and various stakeholders in the business.

HTML, CSS and JavaScript experience.

Experience with XML, JSON, REST.

Experience with Git and agile management software preferred, i.e., JIRA, Azure DevOps.

Advantageous –

Experience in React functional components.

TypeScript.

Web Service Design, C# & SQL.

An understanding of UI Design and Visual Communication.

ATTRIBUTES:

Versatile in being able to operate optimally in a small, fast-paced environment with increased amounts of responsibility and highly collaborative teams.

