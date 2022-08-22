SAP Specialist Positions at The City of Cape Town – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

The City of Cape Town promotes and applies the principles of employment equity. People with disabilities are encouraged to apply.

CORPORATE SERVICES – INFORMATION SYSTEMS AND TECHNOLOGY (IS & T)

ERP ANALYST

SAP PLANT MAINTENANCE (ONE POSITION)

SAP MATERIALS MANAGEMENT (TWO POSITIONS)

SAP PORTFOLIO PROJECT MANAGEMENT (ONE POSITION)

BASIC SALARY: R354 170 TO R431 842 PER ANNUM – REF NO: CS 211/22 – CIVIC CENTRE, CAPE TOWN

Requirements:

Minimum National diploma supported by industry specific/related qualifications. Applicants with higher tertiary qualifications (e.g. B degree) will be given preference

A minimum of one year’s working experience in a related field.

Key performance areas:

Assist with the analysis of business problems

Assist with implementing solutions that enhance productivity, reduce costs, and improve service

Contribute towards ensuring that all functional requirements are documented and met within a functional area

Deliver solutions for business and functional requirements within an ERP module at a basic level

Ensure effective delivery of projects

Develop and maintain skills to meet the standards required by business regarding their needs.

Please apply online at [URL Removed] (external applicants) or via the SAP Portal (internal applicants) unless otherwise stated.

By submitting your application for a position at the City of Cape Town, you are consenting that the personal information submitted as part of your application may be used for the purposes of the Recruitment and Selection process.

Closing date: 2 September 2022

Please quote the reference number of the vacancy in all communications.

Certified copies of qualifications must be available on request.

Copies of supporting documents will not be returned.

Kindly note that applications will not be acknowledged in writing.

No late applications will be considered.

If no notification of appointment is received within three (3) months of the closing date, please accept that your application was unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

SAP MM

SAP PPM

SAP PM

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years Systems Analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

