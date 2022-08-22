Senior Help Desk Technician – Centurion at Swift Human Resources – Gauteng Pretoria Region

Aug 22, 2022

Job Purpose:

  • Support of users new and established systems (Vision, Back-up, Workstations, basic network, Printing and Microsoft applications)
  • Support of IT hardware infrastructure
  • Technical Knowledge of Vision POS, Backup, SAP, SQL and Vision Back-office and Branch receiving.
  • Excellent Troubleshooting skills with rapid resolution
  • Performs daily policy checks:
  • Firewall
    • Local Area Network
    • Wide Area Network
  • Deploy and provide technical documentation related to groupwide Local Area Network and Wide Area Network Connectivity
  • Deploy and document group wide Firewall Configuration Setup for branches
  • More than 4 years’ experience with a configuring/systems background.

Qualifications and or Experience:

  • L2 SQL (3-year experience)
  • L2 LAN Network (3 years’ experience)
  • L2 Wireless Network (3 years’ experience)
  • L2 WAN Network (4 years’ experience)
  • L2 Phones & Printers (4 years’ experience)
  • L2 Remote support (5 years’ experience)
  • L2 Office 365 and lower (5 years’ experience)
  • L2 Active Directory (4 years’ experience)
  • Microsoft infrastructure skills (4 years’ experience)
  • L2 Hardware & Software maintenance (5 years’ experience) Understanding of procurement.
  • Understanding of ISO [Phone Number Removed]; or relevant quality management system
  • Strong proficiency in Microsoft Office
  • Experience with stock deliveries
  • Sales and Client interaction experience
  • MCSA Diploma or equivalent
  • SQL DB
  • CCNA, A+ (Networking Fundamentals)
  • Desktop Support
  • ISO 27002 Foundations
  • Level 2 Mimecast Support
  • Endpoint Security
  • CIS security controls

Skills, Knowledge and Attributes:

  • Excellent Communication skills
  • Analytic skills (Information processing)
  • Interpersonal skills
  • Good understanding of IT Infrastructure
  • Good understanding of Security (FW, IPS, EPS)
  • Good understanding of Microsoft applications and SQL DB
  • Ability to take ownership of an ICT problem or project from beginning to completion.
  • Excellent written, communication and presentation skills
  • Excellent organizational and follow-up skills
  • Competent in problem solving (problem analysis)
  • Outstanding organizing skills
  • Ability to update and draft technical Documents.
  • Attention to detail.
  • Monitoring
  • Record keeping and documentation
  • Planned change control knowledge.
  • Teamwork
  • Ability to work under pressure
  • Deadline orientated
  • Apply company ISO policies relating to network and security.
  • Monitor and report on security vulnerabilities.
  • Implementation of network and security standards
  • Proactive Monitoring

Learn more/Apply for this position