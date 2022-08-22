Senior Help Desk Technician – Centurion at Swift Human Resources

Job Purpose:
- Support of users new and established systems (Vision, Back-up, Workstations, basic network, Printing and Microsoft applications)
- Support of IT hardware infrastructure
- Technical Knowledge of Vision POS, Backup, SAP, SQL and Vision Back-office and Branch receiving.
- Excellent Troubleshooting skills with rapid resolution
- Performs daily policy checks:
- Firewall
- Local Area Network
- Wide Area Network
- Deploy and provide technical documentation related to groupwide Local Area Network and Wide Area Network Connectivity
- Deploy and document group wide Firewall Configuration Setup for branches
- More than 4 years’ experience with a configuring/systems background.
Qualifications and or Experience:
- L2 SQL (3-year experience)
- L2 LAN Network (3 years’ experience)
- L2 Wireless Network (3 years’ experience)
- L2 WAN Network (4 years’ experience)
- L2 Phones & Printers (4 years’ experience)
- L2 Remote support (5 years’ experience)
- L2 Office 365 and lower (5 years’ experience)
- L2 Active Directory (4 years’ experience)
- Microsoft infrastructure skills (4 years’ experience)
- L2 Hardware & Software maintenance (5 years’ experience) Understanding of procurement.
- Understanding of ISO [Phone Number Removed]; or relevant quality management system
- Strong proficiency in Microsoft Office
- Experience with stock deliveries
- Sales and Client interaction experience
- MCSA Diploma or equivalent
- SQL DB
- CCNA, A+ (Networking Fundamentals)
- Desktop Support
- ISO 27002 Foundations
- Level 2 Mimecast Support
- Endpoint Security
- CIS security controls
Skills, Knowledge and Attributes:
- Excellent Communication skills
- Analytic skills (Information processing)
- Interpersonal skills
- Good understanding of IT Infrastructure
- Good understanding of Security (FW, IPS, EPS)
- Good understanding of Microsoft applications and SQL DB
- Ability to take ownership of an ICT problem or project from beginning to completion.
- Excellent written, communication and presentation skills
- Excellent organizational and follow-up skills
- Competent in problem solving (problem analysis)
- Outstanding organizing skills
- Ability to update and draft technical Documents.
- Attention to detail.
- Monitoring
- Record keeping and documentation
- Planned change control knowledge.
- Teamwork
- Ability to work under pressure
- Deadline orientated
- Apply company ISO policies relating to network and security.
- Monitor and report on security vulnerabilities.
- Implementation of network and security standards
- Proactive Monitoring