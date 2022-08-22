Senior Java Developer

Aug 22, 2022

Psybergate is an IT company that builds bespoke software solutions and provides specialised resourcing for client projects.
We are looking for a Senior JAVA Developer to join our financial services client based in Sandton.
What you will be doing:

  • Translate business requirements into technical designs adhering to company processes, standards, and guidelines, taking cognisance of performance, security, and scalability requirements. Deliver within agreed timeframes.

  • Liaise with relevant parties where clarification of business requirements or resolution to technical issues is needed

  • Research and find effective solutions to technical issues that arise

  • Estimate development timelines based on business requirements

  • Construct robust, maintainable, scalable, optimally performing system code in line with technical specifications, following prescribed process, standards, and procedures. Deliver within agreed timeframes

  • Conduct unit testing and fix any defects found

  • Verify build stability and quality with development team before releasing to test team, aiming to release with zero defects

  • Assist the Business analyst in ensuring the test pack includes relevant scenarios and test data.

  • Consult and assist in reviewing risk / impact of defects found in testing, and assist with fixing where necessary

  • Assist system users with technical support issues and handle according to defined procedures

  • Ability to effectively analyse root cause of system errors (data errors, performance, and stability issues)

  • Actively coach other developers to understand and apply the Insure coding and architectural standards correctly, as well as any technologies in use

  • Perform code review to ensure logical correctness, maintainability, scalability, performance, compliance with architectural standards and frameworks

  • Assist in identifying training needs of team members

  • Keep abreast of current technological trends and how these might be applied in the company environment

  • Constant improvement of knowledge of the various applications, their functionalities, and data models

What we are looking for:

  • Completed BSc / IT degree or any other related field

  • 6 years’ experience in Java development with exposure to core technologies listed

  • Excellent understanding of Object Orientated principals and Java language fundamentals

  • Knowledge of commonly used design patterns

  • Broad understanding of how to put together an EE-based business solution from scratch

  • Software development within SDLC

What Technologies you will use:

  • EJB

  • HTML

  • JSF

  • jQuery

  • JAXB

  • SOAP Web services

  • Message Driven Beans

  • UML

  • XML/XSD

  • SQL

Advantageous Experience:

  • REST Web services

  • JSON

  • Business Process Management Tools

  • Apache Camel

  • Apache Webserver Configuration

  • JBOSS Configuration

  • CSS

  • GIT

  • Integrated Build Tools

  • HTML 5

Please note that if you do not hear from us within 3 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.

