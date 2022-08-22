Psybergate is an IT company that builds bespoke software solutions and provides specialised resourcing for client projects.
We are looking for a Senior JAVA Developer to join our financial services client based in Sandton.
What you will be doing:
- Translate business requirements into technical designs adhering to company processes, standards, and guidelines, taking cognisance of performance, security, and scalability requirements. Deliver within agreed timeframes.
- Liaise with relevant parties where clarification of business requirements or resolution to technical issues is needed
- Research and find effective solutions to technical issues that arise
- Estimate development timelines based on business requirements
- Construct robust, maintainable, scalable, optimally performing system code in line with technical specifications, following prescribed process, standards, and procedures. Deliver within agreed timeframes
- Conduct unit testing and fix any defects found
- Verify build stability and quality with development team before releasing to test team, aiming to release with zero defects
- Assist the Business analyst in ensuring the test pack includes relevant scenarios and test data.
- Consult and assist in reviewing risk / impact of defects found in testing, and assist with fixing where necessary
- Assist system users with technical support issues and handle according to defined procedures
- Ability to effectively analyse root cause of system errors (data errors, performance, and stability issues)
- Actively coach other developers to understand and apply the Insure coding and architectural standards correctly, as well as any technologies in use
- Perform code review to ensure logical correctness, maintainability, scalability, performance, compliance with architectural standards and frameworks
- Assist in identifying training needs of team members
- Keep abreast of current technological trends and how these might be applied in the company environment
- Constant improvement of knowledge of the various applications, their functionalities, and data models
What we are looking for:
- Completed BSc / IT degree or any other related field
- 6 years’ experience in Java development with exposure to core technologies listed
- Excellent understanding of Object Orientated principals and Java language fundamentals
- Knowledge of commonly used design patterns
- Broad understanding of how to put together an EE-based business solution from scratch
- Software development within SDLC
What Technologies you will use:
- EJB
- HTML
- JSF
- jQuery
- JAXB
- SOAP Web services
- Message Driven Beans
- UML
- XML/XSD
- SQL
Advantageous Experience:
- REST Web services
- JSON
- Business Process Management Tools
- Apache Camel
- Apache Webserver Configuration
- JBOSS Configuration
- CSS
- GIT
- Integrated Build Tools
- HTML 5
Please note that if you do not hear from us within 3 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.
Desired Skills:
- Java
- EJB
- HTML
- jQuery
- JSF